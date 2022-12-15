Sponsored: Five star celebrations befitting of the festive season…

If you are looking for a fuss-free festive season, then look no further than Four Seasons’ two stunning properties: the Resort at Jumeirah Beach and the DIFC city address. This renowned brand has Christmas covered with a carefully crafted festive program perfect for the the whole family.

Here are three brilliant ways to celebrate the festive season with Four Seasons.

A Four Seasons turkey takeaway

This year you can put on a glorious Christmas spread at home without the hassle of all the cooking with a take home turkey prepared by the resort’s culinary team.

Until December 26, 72 hour notice required, from Dhs650.

A festive afternoon tea at Penrose Lounge

Enjoy an elegant afternoon tea with specially crafted award-winning pastries from chef Nicholas Lambert in the chic surrounds of Penrose Lounge. It’s available daily until Saturday January 7, 2023.

Four Seasons DIFC, daily, 4pm to 7pm, Dhs490 with two glasses champagne, Dhs325 with tea and coffee.

Christmas lunch at Mina Brasserie

Go all out for the big day with Mina Brasserie’s Christmas lunch on December 24 and 25. This chic brasserie pairs picture-perfect decor with a festive feast, mulled wine and incredible entertainment.

Mina Brasserie, Four Seasons DIFC, 1pm to 4pm, Dec 24 and 25, Dhs325 adults, Dhs150 children, food only.

Chef Lambert’s Yule Log

Spice up your Christmas with one of three winter-inspired yule logs. Choose from chestnut and blackcurrant or pistachio and orange blossom, or a trio of chocolate, vanilla and hazelnuts.

Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach, from Dec 5, order 24 hours before pick-up, Dhs350 per log.

New Year’s Eve Celebration at Shai Salon

Celebrate the start of 2023 at this chic venue, which will be decked head to toe with in cheerful decór, ready to bring in the New Year.

Shai Salon, Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach, Sat Dec 31, Dhs750.

New Years Eve Dinner and Party at Mercury Lounge

Hit-up one of Dubai’s most glamorous rooftops for a sophisticated dinner with an unbeatable view of the fireworks. Guests can opt for the Dhs2,900 package which provides dinner but excludes alcoholic beverages. For walk-ins, there is a minimum spend of Dhs800 per person.

Mercury Lounge, Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach, 7pm onwards, Dhs2,900 per person for dinner, minimum spend Dhs800 for walk-ins.

Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach. Tel: (0)4 270 7777, fourseasons.com

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC. Tel: (0)4 506 0000, fourseasons.com