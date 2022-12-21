Sponsored: From brunches to dinners by the pool, Sofitel Dubai Downtown has it all…

Still making plans for where to celebrate the festive season? Fear not, as Sofitel Dubai Downtown is taking the stress away, hosting a wide variety of delightful festive events for you and your entire family to enjoy.

Festive Family Brunch

This Christmas, treat your beloved family to an immersive festive brunch beside the Sofitel infinity pool. Dine on Christmassy delights and free-flowing drinks while little ones enjoy the magical festive vibes.

Infinity pool, Sun Dec 25, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs170 for kids aged 6 to 12.

Christmas Eve at Les Cuisines

Savour a traditional Christmas Eve supper at Les Cuisines, where there’s something for everyone at a classic festive feast. Enjoy live entertainment, all the festive foodie favourites, and for little ones that have made it onto the nice list – a visit from Santa Claus.

Les Cuisines, Sat Dec 24, 7pm to 10.30pm, Dhs385 soft per person, Dhs495 house per person, Dhs170 kids aged 6 to 12.

Poolside festivities

On Christmas Eve, there is a festive poolside market for adults only, where you and your loved ones can enjoy a range of international dishes served from the a la carte menu, sip on delicious drinks such as mulled wine and other festive cocktails.

Infinity pool, Sat Dec 24, 7pm to 10.30pm, Dhs295 per adult.

Vivre la vie at the Chic Carnaval under the stars

Ring in the New Year and get ready for the final countdown of 2022. Discover the chic and extravagant universe of Venice, with the vibrant atmosphere of Rio, and the art of living by Sofitel at this chic New Year’s Eve carnival. The carnival will run from 7pm to 12.30am, offering an array of live cooking stations and unlimited drinks, so make sure you have your dancing shoes at the ready for an evening of spectacular celebrations.

Sat Dec 31, 7pm to 12.30am Dhs1,200 soft, Dhs1,600 house, Dhs2,200 sparkling.

Gypsy Kings on Boxing Day

Do not miss the legendary Gypsy Kings by André Reyes at Sofitel Dubai Downtown for a special concert on Sunday December 26. Doors open at 7pm. yo can book your tickets now here.

Sun Dec 26, 7pm, from Dhs175 general access. Tel: (0)56 996 0582

sofitel-dubai-downtown.com

Images: Supplied