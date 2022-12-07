Sponsored: All the ways to get festive at this luxurious hotel…

Looking for a spot to spend Christmas or New Year’s Eve with views of Burj Khalifa, look no further than the Shangri-La Dubai.

Christmas Dinner By the Skyline

On December 24 and 25, pair your Christmas dinner with skyline views and loved ones on Level 42. The six-course set menu is paired with two glasses of champagne and festive cocktails for you and your loved ones to enjoy. Dinner begins from 7pm until midnight and prices start from Dhs6,000 per person.

Christmas Eve Celebrations

Dunes Cafe has a special evening planned on December 24 with an international selection of flavours. There are live carving stations, grilled seafood, heavenly desserts and more to enjoy. Pair your meal with house drinks for Dhs325 or Dhe195 for soft drinks. For little ones ages five to 12, it’s Dhs95.

A one-off festive feast is taking place at ikandy ultra lounge on December 24 with hints of tropical vibes. For Dhs399 you will enjoy an array of international delicacies and creative beverages poolside from 7pm to 10pm. For soft drinks, it’s Dhs349.

Christmas Day at Shangri-La

On Christmas Day, Dunes Cafe is offering a festive lunch (1pm to 4pm) and dinner (7pm to 11pm) with seasonal favourites. It’s Dhs225 for soft drinks and Dhs349 per person for house drinks.

If you fancy Vietnamese flavours, Hoi An is serving up Cantonese delights with a festive twist at Shang Palace for lunch. Pay Dhs240 for the soft package or Dhs399 for house drinks. It’s Dhs120 for children aged five to 12.

Spectacular New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Say hello to 2023 on Level 42 with panoramic skyline views and fireworks. The party begins at 8pm and will cost Dhs1,900 with canapes and unlimited bubbly and premium alcohol. For Dhs3,200 you will get access to the premium space.

At ikandy ultra lounge, you can dance the night away with live entertainment. There will be gourmet meals and premium spirits for Dhs1,500 and if you want picture-perfect views of Burj Khalifa it’s Dhs2,500.

Make your reservations at fbreservations.sldb@shangri-la.com or call 04 405 2703

Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (0) 4 405 2703. Shangri-la.com