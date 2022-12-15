Sponsored: Spoiler alert: It was a fantastic evening…

Last night, on December 14, we hosted the final What’s On the Menu of 2022 at WTC Mall Abu Dhabi’s luxe modern Indian restaurant, The Bollywood Bronx. And by every measure, it was a roaring success.

3 of 12

No less than 50 friends of the What’s On brand were amongst the first to try the brand new The Bollywood Bronx. Just 10 days old, this new iteration has given what was formerly known as Tamba a lively glow-up. As you can see from the photos, the food took centre stage — but the spotlight was almost stolen by the stunning surrounds of this truly beautiful venue, the epic tunes from the DJ, and of course by the glitz and glamour of our gorgeous guests.

What’s On would like to extend a huge and unrestrained thank you to our hosts at The Bollywood Bronx and to our invitees. All of you helped set a stratospheric bar for next year’s event calendar.

What was on the menu…

Our Menu-attendees were amongst the first people to taste-test the kitchen craft of this brand-new South Asian urban bistro. Inviting community degustation presented with exceptional culinary flair (hello dry ice and open kitchen), featured dishes from this flavour safari included king crab puri; seared salmon, anardana, citrus explosion; kolhapuri fried chicken, Indian pesto; babganoush, pulled beef chilli chao; Delhi mix, quinoa smoky mess; tiger prawns, chilli mint sauce, peechay leaves; mushroom khichdi, croquettes, blackberry achar; 48 hrs slow cooked lamb shank, roganjosh sauce. Phew. It was all paired with a selection of adult drink options to go along with the delectable courses.

Future What’s On the Menu’s

If you’d like to be one of the first to get hear about our next What’s On the Menu, make sure you sign up here…

Name * First Last

Email *

Phone Number *

CAPTCHA

See you all for the next one friends, we have a feeling it could happen soon…

The Bollywood Bronx, The Hub, Level 6 WTC Mall Abu Dhabi, Tel: (054) 289 1186, @thebollywoodbronx