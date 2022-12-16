Sponsored: Make this Christmas the best one yet…

Whether you’re spending it with friends, family or both this year, there are so many magical ways to celebrate at Rotana hotels in Dubai.

Participating hotels across the city include Amwaj Rotana JBR, Al Bandar Rotana Dubai Creek, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, Centro Barsha, Media Rotana, Arabian park Dubai, Jumeira Rotana, BurJuman Arjaan by Rotana, Arjaan Dubai Media City, Rose Rayhaan by Rotana, Towers Rotana and Villa Rotana.

From Christmas Eve parties, Christmas brunches, New Year’s Eve gala dinners and turkey takeaways, you can enjoy celebrating with friends and family, without lifting a finger, as Rotana hotels will take care of everything for you.

Time to laugh

Spend the day full of laughter with your little ones decorating gingerbread houses or enjoy a delicious turkey takeaway in the comfort of your own home. There’s plenty of seasonal goodies to keep the whole family entertained this festive season.

Time to chill

Why not even make a night or a weekend away with Rotana’s special room rates and packages? Rotana is giving you time to chill with exclusive room packages, long stay deals and special festive staycation promotions to make the most of its festive calendar.

Time to gather

Jingle all the way to Rotana this Christmas for a sackful of surprises. Spend Christmas Eve surrounded by a family atmosphere with live entertainment, special set-menus, and iconic views of Dubai. Gather around on Christmas Day, whether you fancy a brunch around the pool or traditional turkey dinner. There’s something for everyone.

Time to glitter

Put on your glad rags, it’s time to glitter. New Years’ Eve is arguably the most celebrated dates on the calendar. Rotana hotels have a number of New Year’s Eve gala dinners and live entertainment to make it extra special this year.

Find out more about Rotana’s extensive list of festive offers and promotions here: rotana.com/magicalseason

Images: Provided