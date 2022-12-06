Sponsored: There’s plenty of exciting things to do…

Celebrate the holiday season in style at one of Dubai’s favourite hotels W Dubai – The Palm. From lavish brunches to relaxing spa experiences and unforgettable New Year’s Eve experiences, with show-stopping entertainment and unparalleled views.

AWAY Spa

Whether treating yourself or a loved one, a trip to AWAY Spa is a must during the festive season. Get pampered and feel your best ahead of the busiest time of year, and enter 2023 feeling refreshed and rejuvenated ready to take on whatever comes your way.

Let the beauty experts soften your skin with a full body exfoliation followed by energising massage techniques before you chill out in the spa pods, whilst enjoying festive treats (Dhs1,800 for 90 minutes).

Alternatively, double up with the ultimate couple’s spa experience, ‘Twice as Nice’, starting with self-exfoliation and a mud ritual, followed by a relaxing hot stone massage, designed to loosen you up and target the most troubles muscles (Dhs1,450 per couple for 90 minutes).

Looking for the perfect gift for a loved one this Christmas? Choose from a selection of AWAY Spa gift vouchers, pretty stocking fillers and indulgent skincare and body care products.

AWAY Spa, December 1 to 31, daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5533. marriott.com

Torno Subito

For the homesick Italians that will be spending Christmas Eve in Dubai, Torno Subito might be the perfect place. Offering a true taste of Italian Riviera on December 24, expect a selection of delectable dishes, as well as live music and kids’ entertainment. Packages start from Dhs399 with soft drinks, Dhs499 with house drinks and sparkling or Dhs599 with premium drinks, while children aged six to 12 are priced at Dhs199.

Dine under the stars whilst overlooking the city’s fireworks on New Year’s Eve. Enjoy free flowing beverages and a mouthwatering set menu, specially curated for an epic night, along with live entertainment. Packages start from Dhs1,099 for indoor seating, Dhs1,399 for terrace seating, and Dhs1,699 for skyline view terrace seating.

Torno Subito, December 24 or 31. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. tornosubitodubai.com/festive-season

Akira Back

Award-winning Japanese fusion is the star of this fantastic evening brunch with live entertainment. Sit indoors or on the neon terrace and enjoy premium views of the best fireworks in the city. Prices start from Dhs1,400 depending on location and views, and the party continues after midnight with a special Dhs800 package until 3am.

Akira Back, December 31, 8pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 245 5800. akirabackdubai.com/festive-season

SOBE

Enter the jungle for a colourful adults-only party at SOBE. The Miami inspired venue will play host to eclectic beats, live entertainment and an impressive set menu of Latin American cuisine alongside panoramic views of the fireworks. Packages start from Dhs750 per person indoors or Dhs950 outdoors (drinks included, food a la carte).

SOBE, December 31, 8pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 245 5577. sobedubai.com/festive-season