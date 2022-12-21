A festive street, Santa’s Grotto, snow park, a roller rink and so much more…

It’s Christmas week in Dubai and if you’re looking for festive things to do, why not check out the final week of Winterfest by McGettigan’s. Located at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, this pop-up winter wonderland is offering ree entry to guests until it closes on Christmas Eve, December 24. .

A celebration of all the best bits of the holiday season, Winterfest by McGettigan’s features more than 100 Christmas trees, including a supersized Christmas tree adorned in twinkling lights and traditional decor of red and gold. Activities for all ages include slime making and face painting for little ones, inflatable tube slides and a snow park where you can make snow angels. Roll DXB have set up a festive-themed pop-up, where you can pick up your skates from the gingerbread house and then hit the rink and skate around to the festive tunes.

The magic of Christmas for most little ones includes a visit to Santa, with daily slots available to meet the big man inside his grotto at Winterfest. As well as sharing their Christmas wishes, each child will get a selection box and a photo souvenir to take away.

There’s plenty of food and drink too, with food stalls selling an array of hearty eats and naughty treats to keep you fuelled for the festive fun and games. Eat a mince pie or sip a mulled wine while you sing-along to all the Christmas tunes.

For those with some shopping still to do, no visit is complete without a visit to the decorated Christmas street, where more than a dozen stalls set in Bavarian-style wooden chalets are filled with homegrown brands selling stocking fillers, personalised gifts, toys and games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WinterFest by McGettigan’s (@winterfestbymcgettigans)

Tickets

General access is now free entry until it closes on December 24. Tickets for Santa’s Grotto are Dhs75 for one child, with the second and third child thereafter able to add-on for a further Dhs50.

Winterfest by McGettigan’s, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, 3pm to 10pm Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 12am Fri to Sun, November 20 to December 24. mcgettigtans.com/winterfest