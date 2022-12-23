Jennifer Lopez gets married, Whitney Houston is honoured and The Smurfs go on another adventure…

Although 2022 is coming to a close, the box office is still very much alive and thriving with a number of movies to look forward to in 2023. However, with few day to go to end 2022, there are some incredible films that are still being released.

Nail biters, feel-good flicks and a documentary of an absolute icon of the 90s await you at this cinema this week.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the most iconic voices in the R&B genre, Whitney Houston, had quite a tumultuous life. This film is a heartbreaking celebration of her life and music. Tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.

Cast: Stanley Tucci, Naomi Ackie, Nafessa Williams

Genre: Drama

Tickets: Book here

Summit Fever

Any film that involves mountain climbing is automatically anxiety-inducing. And this film is just that. When a group of friends agree to climb a trio of mountains, they find themselves in a literal life-or-death situation. A deadly storm rolls in and the group find themselves trapped at the summit of the mountain and must trust each other in order to save themselves, against all odds.

Cast: Ryan Phillippe, Freddie Thorp, Hannah New, Mathilde Warnier

Genre: Adventure

Tickets: Book here

Shotgun Wedding

Families gather for a romantic destination wedding when the ceremony is put on hold because the entire wedding party has been held hostage. And it’s up to the bride and groom to do whatever it takes to save their families. In the process of doing so, the couple rediscover why they fell in love with each other in the first place. Cute.

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Coolidge, Josh Duhamel

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Tickets: Book here

The Smurfs: Next Adventure

The little blue people are back and this time they are embarking on new adventures, only Gargamel and Azreal are still lurking in the shadows and trying to eliminate the Smurfs. Will he succeed? Or will all the Smurfs sing a happy song, work together and defeat Gargamel once again?

Cast: Sandra Asratian, Vincent Broes, Tess Bryant

Genre: Animation

Tickets: Book here

Images: MovieStillsDB