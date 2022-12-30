New Films to watch this week: December 30 to January 5
2023 is already action-packed…
As we bid farewell to 2022, here is a look at all the films you can expect in the first week of January. If you’re looking for a nail-biter or a new Jason Statham action-packed flick, there’s a film for everyone to enjoy as we welcome 2023.
Here are all the films you can catch in the first week of January.
Black Warrant
A semi-retired special ops agent and a DEA agent cross paths on separate missions to stop a cyber-terrorist organisation that built a dangerous machine threatening to attack the power grid and bring catastrophe to the world. They must work together to stop the forces that threaten the world.
Cast: Cam Gigandet, Tom Berenger, Jeff Fahey
Genre: Action
M3gan
A marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll named M3gan is programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. The doll can listen, watch, and learn as she becomes a friend and teacher, playmate, and protector, for the child she is bonded to. When parents decide to pair their daughter with the doll, things quickly begin to take a sinister turn when the prototype goes haywire.
Cast: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng
Genre: Thriller
Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre
Super spy Orson Fortune must track down and stop the sale of a deadly weapon that is wielded by a billionaire. Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives, Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.
Cast: Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Hugh Grant, Bugzy Malone
Genre: Action
