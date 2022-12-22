Dive into these cool new spots…

The weather is *perfect* for a pool day in Dubai right now. So don your best swimwear, pack your hat and sunscreen, and make your way to these fabulous new pool days in Dubai.

Summersalt by Kayto

This stunning beach club recently unveiled a gorgeous new restaurant. But as well as seaside dining, you can now visit Summersalt for a pool day and soak up the sun while taking in the incredible Burj Al Arab views. On weekdays, a plush bed by the poolside or on the beachfront costs Dhs800, with Dhs400 redeemable against the Mediterranean menu. On weekends, it’s Dhs1,000 per person and you’ll get Dhs500 back.

Summersalt by Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah, open daily 9am to midnight. Dhs800, Dhs400 redeemable on F&B Mon to Thu, Dhs1,000, Dhs500 redeemable on F&B Fri to Sun. Tel: (800) 323 232 @summersaltbeachclub

Terra Solis

The concept by the coveted Tomorrowland has finally opened it’s doors. Terra Solis are now welcoming overnight guests as well as day visitors to the super-sized swimming pool. Visitors can enjoy a vibrant but relaxing setting with some of the finest resident DJ’s of Tomorrowland. The pool features cabanas and sun loungers, and an eye catching bar with a range of drinks and cocktails. Beds are Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs300 on weekends, of which you’ll get half back to spend on food and drink.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision Exit, Jebel Ali, from Dhs200 weekdays and Dhs300 weekends, both 50 per cent redeemable on F&B. Tel: (0)50 937 2344 terrasolisdubai.com @terrasolisdubai

Venus Beach Club

Summer holidays seem like a distant memory, but in Dubai it’s the winter season that really brings alfresco vibes to life. If you’re looking for incredible laidback vibes with a stunning view of Ain Dubai and delicious Italian cuisine, then look no further than Venus Beach Club. Their new pool passes are Dhs350 Monday to Thursday and Dhs450 Friday to Sunday, of which you get 50 per cent back to spend on refreshing sips and Italian bites. There are also private cabanas that you can book.

Venus Beach Club, Caesar’s Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, open daily from 10am to 7pm. Dhs350 Mon to Thu and Dhs450 Fri to Sun, both 50 per cent redeemable on F&B. Cabanas start from Dhs1,500. Tel: (0)4 556 6466 @venusbeachdxb

Zenzi Beach

The epitome of barefoot, boho-chic awaits you at this laidback luxurious beach club. With an inventive menu reminiscent of South America, guests are invited to enjoy all that Zenzi Beach has to offer. The beach club has a variety of options to choose from, whether you fancy a dip in the sea, or a lazy day by the pool. Sun loungers are available from Sunday to Friday, 9am to sunset and will cost Dhs350 for adults and Dhs175 for kids ages 4 to 12. The sun loungers are inclusive of complimentary amenities, beach refreshments and unlimited water. Daybeds are available from Sunday to Saturday and include one day bed and two sun loungers. This will cost Dhs1,000 per day for two adults and two kids under 12 years old. Dhs700 is redeemable on food and drink.

Zenzi Beach, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, Sun loungers, Sun to Fri 9am to sunset, Dhs350 adults, Dhs175 kids aged 4-12, inclusive of beach refreshments and unlimited water. Daybeds Sun to Sat 9am to sunset, Dhs1,000 two adults and two kids under 12, Dhs700 redeemable on F&B. Tel: (0)4 453 0444, @zenzibeachdxb

Images: Supplied