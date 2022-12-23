Sponsored: And there’s a wallet-friendly New Year’s Day brunch too…

With New Year fast approaching, it’s time to make plans. Conveniently located between Abu Dhabi Gate City and Rabdan Area, Novotel Abu Dhabi Gate invites guests to glam up and sparkle their way into 2023 with an affordable evening brunch package, then return for the first day of the year for a laid back New Year’s Day recovery brunch.

Here are the details.

New Year’s Eve Glitter Glam Night

There are few better occasions to don your best partywear than New Year’s Eve, and adding an extra sparkle to the final night of the year, Novotel Abu Dhabi Gate’s NYE party theme is glitter glam. Taking place across Belgian Cafe and the alfresco terrace of Gabbiano Italian restaurant from 8pm, guests can groove to the sounds of a live DJ while sipping on free-flowing drinks and tasting their way through an extensive buffet. Be sure to dress to impress, there are exciting vouchers to be won for the most stylish guests.

Belgian Cafe and Gabbiano Italian restaurant, 8pm onwards, Saturday December 31, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 premium, Dhs500 with bottle of Champagne.

New Year’s Day Brunch

Whether you’re nursing a sore head or looking to start 2023 strong, Novotel Abu Dhabi Gate invites you to start the New Year with a laid back brunch in its light and airy lobby. A relaxed afternoon affair, from 1pm to 4pm, expect a buffet of internationally influenced dishes, which can be paired with soft drinks for Dhs149 or house drinks for Dhs249. Brunch that provides the perfect way to start your 2023.

Novotel Lobby Area, 1pm to 4pm, Sunday January 1, Dhs149 soft, Dhs249 house.

For information and reservations, Tel: (056) 549 9763 or visit all.accor.com