Opulent gala dinners and parties galore…

Here’s why no one does New Year’s celebrations quite like The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai:

New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner

Enjoy an unforgettable night on the spectacular lawn with views of Ain Dubai and the JBR skyline. Guests will enjoy live tunes from the big band, a free-flowing bar, and an elaborate buffet dinner, including a caviar and ceviche bar, extensive grills and carvery.

Price: Dhs1,650 with soft drinks, Dhs2,350 with house drinks and French sparkling, Dhs1,300 (teenagers 12 to 20 years) Dhs500 for children six to 11 years

La Festa Italiana at Splendido

Savour the last supper of 2022 with the authentic flavours of Italy on the elegant terrace of Splendido. Enjoy a six-course menu featuring foie gras, lobster, roast beef with truffle and more, while a captivating jazz pianist performs, as you count down to the New Year, with front row seats to the city’s fantastic fireworks displays.

Price: Dhs1,150 with soft drinks, Dhs1,695 with house drinks and French sparkling, Dhs850 (teenagers 12 to 20 years), Dhs500 children six to 11 years

Arabian NYE at Amaseena

Welcome in the New Year with a touch of Arabic flair in the stylish open-air Bedouin setting at Amaseena (from 8pm). As the live Arabic music sets the mood, guests are welcome to enjoy the live cooking stations serving up a variety of Middle Eastern delicacies and seafood.

Price: Dhs1,150 with soft drinks, Dhs1,695 with house drinks and French sparkling, Dhs850 (teenagers 12 to 20 years), Dhs500 children six to 11 years

Private NYE Party

It doesn’t get much more exclusive than an intimate New Year’s Eve dinner on The Lobby Lounge terrace. Surround yourself with only your nearest and dearest with your own personal live entertainment, and, as you await the fireworks display, enjoy an extravagant six-course dinner and free-flowing sparkling served by a team of your own personal butlers.

Price: Dhs3,000 per person

For reservations and for more info call (0)4 318 6150, email dine.dubai@ritzcarlton.com or visit ritzcarlton.com/dubai