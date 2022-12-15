The beloved fairytale hits the ice in Dubai next month…

One of the most magical family-friendly shows skates into Dubai next month as Coca-Cola Arena presents Sleeping Beauty – Legend of Two Kingdoms. The iconic musical is bringing world famous figure skaters to Dubai for two days on January 6 and 7, 2023, performing the musical like never before with exciting graphics and light effects.

Tickets are now on sale starting at Dhs156 via the Coca-Cola Arena website.

It’s never too early to make plans for the new year and for family-friendly events, this needs to be on top of your list. ‘Sleeping Beauty – Legend of Two Kingdoms’ will be performed by world famous figure skaters Tatiana Navka and Alina Zagitova, both incredibly talented ice dancers.

This masterpiece is a fusion of famous figure skaters, choreographers, composers, screen writers and graphic design, creating a incredible fairy tale atmosphere. The spectacular scenery and lighting production add to this mesmerising performance: including 333 dynamic lighting devices that work in full synchronisation with 3D video graphics and music.

Tickets can be bought at early bird discounts, with prices varying with seating areas between silver, gold, diamond, platinum. Prices range from Dhs195 in silver to Dhs495 in platinum.

This show has sold out in Moscow, St.Petersburg and Doha, with now for two days only in Dubai. Make sure to grab your tickets to this stunning ice-show were you can see a beautiful frozen adaptation of one of our favourite fairytales.

Sleeping Beauty – Legend of Two Kingdoms, Coca Cola Arena, Fri Jan 6 and Sat 7, 2023, coca-cola-arena.com