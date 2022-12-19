Fast and Furious cast, Premier league footballers, tennis stars, and more…

England squad

After losing to France in the Qatar World Cup quarter finals, England players Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, and Mason Mount headed to Dubai. They were spotted at sports bar Phileas Fogg in Emirates Hills.

Max George

The Wanted’s Max George and partner Maisie Smith are currently enjoy some winter sun in Dubai. The pair were seen dining at Sushi Samba, strolling down the Golden Mile on the Palm, and quad-biking in the desert.

Ty Dolla Sign

American rapper Ty Dolla Sign performed at Blu Dubai this weekend. He posted some snaps of himself on a desert trip captioned “Dubai was legendary as usual”.

Mo Salah

The majority of the Liverpool footabll team have been in Dubai warm-weather training and taking part in the Dubai Super Cup. Players including Mo Salah, Darwin Ribeiro, and Roberto Firmino have been seen around the city working hard and playing har: exploring the desert, riding camels, and beating AC Milan in their final friendly.

Emma Raducanu

Tennis star Emma Raducanu has been in Abu Dhabi participating in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, before heading to Qatar for the World Cup final.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas secured the title in Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala tournament. He took to Instagram to express his gratitude, “Thank you Abu Dhabi for bringing the energy at this week’s @mubadalawtc. Shoutout to the rich Arab cultural heritage that I am very fond of! And cheers to the potential that this whole region has to offer, regarding big tournaments in the future.”

Tyrese

American actor Tyrese attended Fuel Fest Arabia at Liwa Village over the weekend. The Fast and Furious actor met with fans, along with co-star and Paul Walker’s brother, Cody Walker.

Cody Walker

