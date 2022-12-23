Sponsored: It’ll boast incredible views of the Burj Al Arab fireworks…

Are you looking for somewhere new to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Dubai this year? It’s set to be a double celebration at Verde Beach, as the hotly anticipated St Tropez beach club opens at Jumeirah Beach Hotel on the final night of the year.

Renowned in St Tropez for its epic DJ sets, stunning aesthetic and incredible vibes, the same is promised at the haute hangout in Dubai. On New Year’s Eve, this will also include a a fire show and of course, some of the best views of the Burj Al Arab fireworks during the first moments of 2023. The exclusive party starts from 8.30pm and will go until the early hours with live music and entertainment, delectable Mediterranean dishes and a fabulously festive atmosphere.

There’s options to book a table both in the restaurant or at the beach club, both of which invite guests to enjoy the fine flavours of executive chef Julien Thibault’s Mediterranean menu. We can expect an array of crowd-pleasing Mediterranean hits, from Champagne baked Oyster au Gratin’s to sharing plates.

Prices start from Dhs5,000, of which Dhs2,500 is redeemable on food and Dhs2,500 is redeemable on drinks.

Verde Beach Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, 8.30pm to late, from Dhs5,000. Tel: (054) 582 0228. verdebeach-dubai.com