Escape the chilly breeze for some tropical heat this winter…

Cool breeze and grey skies got you down? There are plenty of spots to visit that are perfect to top up your Vitamin D.

Mauritius

For a tropical getaway with pristine beaches and a beautiful marine park, head to Mauritius. It is a fantastic, family-friendly option for travellers wanting to relax and recuperate. If soft sandy beaches and snoozing under a palm tree sounds like your perfect escape, this is the place for you. Adrenaline junkies need not apply.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is a foodie’s dream with so many hidden restaurants to discover behind every street. Animal lovers will also marvel at the wild elephants and options for safari explorations. This friendly country is less about the extravagant luxe, although you can of course find that too, but more about going back to the roots, with natural flavours, untouched beaches and lush forests.

Thailand

There are many experiences to be had in Thailand. From hedonistic all-night adventures to spiritual awakenings, cultural tours and foodie explorations. It’s a destination that you can visit over and over again and still uncover more on each visit. No matter which type of break you’re looking for, Thailand is a brilliant and affordable escape from bustling UAE life.

Maldives

Got the budget for a blowout? Maldives is one for the bucket list for so many reasons. Whether it’s the crystal-clear water and abundance of sea life, the infinity pools stretching out towards the ocean, the wholesome bike ride through your resort, or even the welcome downpours of tropical rain that are over as quick as they began. Maldives is a once in a lifetime experience that shouldn’t be overlooked.

Seychelles

For a serene paradise that doesn’t come with the eye-watering price tag of the Maldives, Seychelles is a breathtaking option. Couples and families adore the archipelago for its numerous beaches, coral reefs and nature reserves, and rare animals. It’s also known for having lush tropical vegetation, stunning beaches and friendly locals.

Zanzibar

If the idea of being the only person on the beach bores you to tears, then Zanzibar might be more your flavour. The archipelago has something for everyone, with resorts ranging from ultraluxury to wallet-friendly and homely. Parties are regularly held on the beaches, and sociable locals and tourists can be found everywhere you go, making it an ideal spot for solo travellers.

Images: Unsplash