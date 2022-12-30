Recalculate alternative routes…

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) Abu Dhabi announced on Thursday, December 29 that there would be a number of diversions in place over the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Abu Dhabi, so take note. The bridges to and from Al Maryah Island will be closed from 11pm on Saturday, December 31 2022 until 12.30am on Sunday, January 1 2023 because of the festivities.

إغلاق الجسور في جزيرة المارية – أبوظبي

السبت 31 ديسمبر 2022 إلى الأحد1 يناير 2023 Closure of Bridges in Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi, Saturday, 31 December 2022 to Sunday, 1 January 2023 pic.twitter.com/khA1ITc5Sw — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) December 29, 2022

In the tweet above the images show which bridges will be closed, red indicates closed, and green indicates open.

The Abu Dhabi Police also announced that there will also be an emirate-wide ban on trucks, heavy vehicles, labour buses, and buses transporting workers on all roads and streets. This will include the Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Musaffah Bridge, and Section Bridge. The ban will be brought into effect from 7am on Saturday, December 31 until 7am on Sunday, January 1 2023.

General Mahmoud Youssef Al-Balushi, director of the Traffic and Patrol Directorate for the Central Operations Sector, said that smart systems will be used to provide more traffic control during this busy time.

The ITC also mentioned that there will also be a ban within Abu Dhabi Island, but logistics and general cleaning company vehicles are exempt from the ban on the Island.

Images: supplied