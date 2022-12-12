Sponsored: Fabulous festive fun, this way…

If you haven’t already booked in your holiday celebrations, then look no further. Th8 Palm have got three brilliant events for you and your loved ones to get involved in, covering Christmas day and New Years Eve.

Naughty & Nice Christmas Brunch

Not sure whether you’ve been naughty or nice? It doesn’t matter at Th8 Palm’s Christmas Day brunch. Running from INSERT TIMINGS, expect to tuck into a set menu of three Christmas-themed courses, enjoy free-flowing drinks and groove to the sounds of a three-piece band. There’s seating inside the restaurant and on the sun-drenched terrace, so you can make the most of the lovely winter weather.

Christmas Day Brunch, TIMINGS, Dec 25, Dhs375 soft, Dhs525 house, Dhs150 children aged 6 to 12.

Ring in 2023 Moulin Rouge style

Countdown to 2023 with a Moulin Rouge Style gala dinner at uber-chic beach club, Fluid. With the dazzling backdrop of the Dubai skyline stretching from the Atlantis to Ain Dubai, the fiery tunes from the DJ will have partying all night long. Unlimited house beverages from TIMINGS will cost you Dhs1,500 with a bottle of bubbles per couple, the soft drinks package costs Dhs950 and children aged six to twelve are Dhs450. There are also early bird offers – so book before Saturday December 10 to snag a discount.

Fluid Beach Club, TIMINGS, Dec 31, Dhs950 soft, Dhs1,500 house, Dhs450 children aged 6 to 12.

Our House, Your Party New Year’s Eve

With the Th8’s incredible party suites, you can throw a house party without any hassle. Your private soiree will include free-flowing beverages and luxurious canapés while overlooking the glittering skyline. One and two-bedroom suites accommodate a minimum of four guests, while three-bedroom suites accommodating a minimum of six guests. Unlimited sparkling grape, house beverages, canapés including oysters and lobster will cost Dhs2,500 per person. Why not upgrade to the bubbly package for Dhs3,500? If you want to add VIP, in-room butler service this is an additional Dhs350 per hour.

Th8 Palm, West Palm, Crescent Rd, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 525 8888, th8palmdubai.com