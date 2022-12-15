The North Pole has a new address at Dubai Festival City Mall

Sponsored: There’s just so much to do…

Hope you’ve been good this year because Santa has a new address right here in the city at Dubai Festival City Mall.

Go with loved ones and visit Santa’s Grotto and meet the jolly ol’ man himself, drop your Christmas wishlist at the mailbox, create magic at the art and crafts section in Santa’s workshop and much more.

You will head home with plenty of memories but be sure to snap up photos at the village’s Instagrammable corners. You can even get free Christmas-themed caricatures of yourself to hang up at home.

After you’re done, be sure to head outdoors for some more fun festive activities. At Vibes by the Bay, check out Winter Tales – it’s the festive setup at the bay so can’t miss it. Expect roaming entertainment during the weekend and kids’ activities daily from 4pm onwards.

You can get your last-minute shopping done at Hotspot with plenty of options available from jewellery to home decor, clothing and food items, so you’re sure to find something. Speaking of food, make sure you make a pit stop at the food trucks and tuck into a delicious meal.

There’s even a pet zone with various birds and pets from parrots, dogs, cats and owls you can visit. Entry tickets are Dhs25 for adults and Dhs20 for kids.

You may be busy, but be sure you keep an eye open for the playful (and mischievous) elves.

For some added magic to your night, be sure to book tickets for the renowned aquatic circus experience – Fontana. It’s a one-of-a-kind performance you don’t want to miss. Tickets can be booked here.

And of course, you can’t leave without witnessing the festive-themed IMAGINE show at Festival Bay with water fountains, lights and lasers.

For more information, visit dubaifestivalcitymall.com