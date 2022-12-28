The country’s best staycation deal is heading to pastures new, with a fabulous weekend at Anantara Sir Bani Yas’ Desert Islands Resort & Spa…

Here at What’s On, we like to spoil our readers. So what could be better than kicking off the year with a Lock-In? Kicking off the year with a Lock-In on a private island, surrounded by some of the best scenery in the UAE. That’s right, the What’s On Lock-In is headed to Anantara Sir Bani Yas, and we’re taking over Desert Islands Resort & Spa for two unforgettable days on January 14 and 15. The format of this incredibly strong value staycation remains the same: brunch, activities, bonus free drinks, breakfast, wellness and pool and beach access, all for Dhs699, for two people. But this time around there’s also discount to be had on animal activities like nature walks and safaris.

Here’s all the details…

How to get there

You’ll need to make your way to Jebel Dhanna Jetty on the mainland, where safe parking is available. From there, a 15-minute boat service will whisk you away to Sir Bani Yas Island. The services depart at 9am and 10am sharp for What’s On Lock-In guests, and all guests must arrive at least 15 minutes prior for ID checks.

You can view the location map here.

The itinerary

Saturday January 14

10am Check-in and sign up

Your weekend kicks off with an early 10am check-in at the orientation area in the lobby. Make your way to the What’s On Desk to pick up all of your essentials, then book in head and shoulder massages with the Anantara Spa team, beach yoga and watersports, which are all included in the rate. TepFactor are bringing the fun with all their brilliant challenges too, and there’s a limited number of slots available for complimentary nature and wadi walks, safari drives and biking experiences, available on a first come, first serve basis, so be sure to book in quick.

Optional: Add-on experiences

Looking to pack out your schedule further? Take a walk – or cycle or drive – on the wild side and book one of the myriad experiences on offer, including nature and wildlife drives, nature walks or kayaking. Especially for What’s On Lock-In guests, there’s 20 per cent off all activities.

12.30pm: Brunch

Brunch takes place at rustic international diner The Palm between 12.30pm and 4pm. We’ve hooked you up with a house beverage package, tasty dishes and guaranteed good times. The team at TepFactor will be back with mind-blowing games and challenges too.

4pm: After party

At 4pm it’s time to head poolside, where we’ve scored you another five free drinks to enjoy while the sun sets, followed by special deals on drinks and dining.

Optional: 7pm Dinner

If you’re still feeling hungry, there’s a choice of two restaurants to dine at for dinner, both offering 20 per cent off food and drinks. At Amwaj you can enjoy fresh seafood on the beautiful beachfront, whereas Middle Eastern bites take centre stage in a poolside setting at Al Shams.

Sunday January 15

7am: Breakfast

There’s a bit of a lie-in for those that need it with a long laidback breakfast served at The Palm between 7am and 11am.

10am: Yoga

Make the most of the stunning surroundings and beautiful winter sunshine and stretch it out with a one-hour yoga session on the beach.

10am: Pool and beach

If chilling by the pool is the sort of energy you want to manifest the morning after the night before, there will be exclusive food and drinks deals at the pool for everyone with a Lock In wristband.

1pm: Check-out

It’s time to leave an unforgettable weekend of fun behind. Especially for What’s On Lock-In guests, boats will depart for the mainland at 1pm and 2pm.

Guest needs to be at the resort lobby by 12.30pm and 1.30pm respectively, as it’s a 20-minute drive from the resort to the jetty to catch the boat back.

Optional: Extended stay

Can’t bear to say goodbye yet? Extend your stay for another night with 20 per cent off the best available rate.

The pricing

The What’s On Lock In: Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is priced at Dhs699, which includes all the above for two adults. Book now via this link.

Alternatively call (0)2 895 8700 or email res.auh@anantara.com.