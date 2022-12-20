Grab a freshly brewed coffee, shop homemade breads, organic fruits, vegetables, eggs, and more…

Now up and running at Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue on Sundays, the Organic Farmer’s Market is a great way to stock up on fresh local produce and the perfect way to spend a casual Sunday morning with family. Every Sunday from now until April 30, the farmer’s market starts at 8am until 1pm.

Leave indoor grocery shopping for the summer months and make the most of the great weather by taking a morning stroll around the stalls in front of the A4 Space by Alserkal.

Alongside the exciting arts and cultural events at Alserkal Avenue, Food Explained hosts the weekly farmer’s market with organic and natural ingredients and fresh produce, daily harvested from the local farms.

Visitors can shop farm-fresh vegetables, fruits, herbs, dairy products, eggs, honey, and more. Plus there will be food talks, cooking demonstrations, and the opportunity to learn how to set up your own urban garden at home.

Other upcoming events at Alserkal…

The popular Quoz Arts Festival will return for its 10th anniversary on January 28 to January 29 with all the art, culture and mind-bending fun that you’ve come to expect from the fest along with markets, food trucks, workshops, and a lot of surprises. Early bird tickets are available now, from Dhs30 for full weekend access.

As well as the public art installations around Alserkal Avenue under the theme The Follower, there’s a number of new art exhibitions inside some of the galleries worth checking out, including Paradise 4Ever by Dubai-based Filipino artist Augustine Paredes and Tracing Boundaries by Palestinian artist Bashar Alhroub.

You can find the full list of current and future exhibitions and workshops here: alserkal.online/events

Organic Farmer’s Market, A4 Space, Warehouse 4, Alserkal Avenue. December 11 to April 30. Sundays, 8am to 1pm. alserkal.online