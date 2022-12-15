Ring in the new year with a record-breaking laser and firework show…

There’s nowhere in the world quite like Downtown Dubai on New Year’s Eve. That’s for sure. But choosing where to book your front-row seats to 2023 can be a little overwhelming.

Whether you’re looking for a dancefloor, a multi-course menu, or a casual family-friendly atmosphere, here are all the best places to catch the Burj Khalifa fireworks in Dubai this NYE.

3, 2, 1…

Black Tap

For a more casual setting in the middle of the action, Black Tap located in Dubai Mall offers a set menu starting from Dhs200 per person. Burgers and Burj Khalifa views, guests can enjoy sharing wings or tenders, a range of appetisers, milkshakes, two craft mocktails, and unlimited soft drinks.

Dubai Mall, from 8pm, Dhs200 (indoors), Dhs1,200 (indoor terrace), Dhs1,500 (terrace), Dhs1,700 (premium promenade seating). Unlicensed. blacktapme.com

Cé La Vi

Cé La Vi is pulling out all the stops for this NYE with live music courtesy of The Sway Allstars, top pan-Asian cuisine from their delicious à la carte menu, and unforgettable views of Burj Khalifa’s show.

Address Sky View Hotel, doors open from 8pm, Dhs5,000 per person minimum spend, fully redeemable. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. @celavidubai

Chic Nonna

Chic Nonna is ringing in the new year with a 70s themed party, “Le Freak C’est Chic”. The event will take place at both Chic Nonna (family-friendly dinner reservations) and Il Salotto (the late-night lounge on the second floor). Guests can dine from the a la carte menu either in the restaurant, on the terrace, or at Salotto and enjoy spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa show. Prices start from Dhs1,200.

Chic Nonna, DIFC Gate Avenue, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 6052000. www.chicnonna.com

Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera are hosting an incredible New Year’s Eve Gala and Disco till Dawn themed party. With a live performance from Britain’s Got Talent 2020 finalists Jasmine and Aaron, DJ Bliss and DJ Keza on the decks, and a three-course set menu with six hours of free-flowing beverages will keep the celebrations in full swing. Just before the clock strikes midnight, guests will make their way outside to witness the Burj Khalifa fireworks from one of the best spots in town.

Dubai Opera from 6.30pm. 12 years and above. From Dhs11,000 for a table of four. dubaiopera.com

Fogo de Chão

Stunning views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks, a live band, and a mega feast of Brazilian meat cuts make Fogo de Chão a fine NYE choice. Restaurant packages start from Dhs1,500 for indoor and Dhs2,500 for outdoor. Lounge packages cost Dhs700.

Central Park Towers, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (0)43438867. facebook.com/fogodechaouae

Karma Kafe

Set the tone of an amazing 2023 overlooking the world-famous Dubai fountain show and Burj Khalifa fireworks from Karma Kafe, located in Souk al Bahar. The chef has prepared a six course tasting menu accompanied by unlimited house beverages and a glass of bubbles on arrival.

Karma Kafe, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, 8.30pm to 12.30am, from Dhs1,900 outdoor, Dbs1,000 indoor, Dhs600 lounge with canapes. Tel: (0)4 565 722. @karmakafedubai

Kata

Contemporary Japanese restaurant Kata, located in Dubai Mall, is closing out the year in style. The family-friendly venue has jaw-dropping views of the fountain and Burj Khalifa, as well as a three-course menu and unlimited mocktails and non-alcoholic wine. Guests can choose to sit indoors, on the terrace, or at the exclusive promenade setting.

Kata, The Dubai Mall. Tel:(0)54 582 9933. From Dhs1,500 (indoor), Dhs2,200 (terrace), Dhs4,000 (promenade). Unlicensed. kata.ae

La Mezcaleria Downtown

Soak in the stunning city views from the ultimate party venue La Mezcaleria Downtown this NYE. Prices start from a minimum spend of Dhs600 (bar seating), Dhs1,300 (Burj Khalifa views on the terrace), and Dhs1,000 (DJ area).

La Mezcaleria Downtown, Anantara Hotel Business Bay. 8pm to 3am. lamezcaleriadxb.com

LookUp

The Burj Khalifa fireworks show takes centre stage at this rooftop bar in DIFC, so book in good time to reserve the best vantage point. Partygoers will be welcomed with canapés, house beverages, live entertainment, and undisturbed views of the one-of-a-kind spectacle.

La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, 9pm to 2am, Dhs1,100 per person. Tel: (04) 403 3111. livelaville.com

Luna Sky Bar

Perched on the sophisticated rooftop of Four Seasons is Luna Dubai, which will this year present a sparkling New Year’s Eve celebration against the theme ‘circus on the moon’. Minimum spends start at Dhs600 per person for the indoor bar and Dhs2,000 per person for the outdoor terrace with prime Burj Khalifa views, which guests can use to enjoy an array of drinks and bites against the backdrop of a live DJ violinist and saxophonist.

Luna Sky Bar, 7pm onwards, Saturday December 31, Dhs600 minimum spend for the bar, Dhs980 minimum spend for Churchill, Dhs2,000 minimum spend outdoors. Tel: (0)4 506 0000, fourseasons.com/dubaidifc/dining/lounges/luna_dubai/

Penrose Lounge

The intimate atmosphere of Penrose Lounge is a chic way to celebrate the final night of 2022. Join loved ones on the fairytale-like terrace, graze on the internationally-influenced menu, and be dazzled by the fireworks as 2023 begins on the stroke of midnight. There’s a minimum spend of Dhs1,500 on the terrace and Dhs650 for indoor seating. Children aged 12 can dine indoors with no minimum spend.

Four Seasons DIFC, 7pm to 1am, Saturday December 31, Dhs1,500 minimum spend indoors, Dhs650 minimum spend children aged 6 to 12. Tel: (0)4 506 0000, fourseasons.com

Roka

Enjoy Dubai’s record-breaking fireworks with a contemporary Japanese feast, cocktails, and live DJ at Roka. Guests can join from 6.30pm onwards for a relaxed family ambiance and from 9pm the lively celebrations will begin on the terrace with the addition of the NYE tasting menu (Dhs420 additional for seasonal and Dhs570 additional for premium).

Roka, 6.30pm onwards. Dhs700 per person (terrace), Dhs600 (restaurant), and Dhs450 (high tables at the bar) fully redeemable.

Smoke and Mirrors

Celebrate the last night of 2022 in the hidden gem and cigar lounge of SLS. Set against the backdrop of the annual Burj Khalifa fireworks, guests can also enjoy entertainment by live singers, exquisite salsa dances and percussionists grooving to Latino tunes all night long. Enjoy canapés and bites with refreshing drinks, and some delightful spirit-infused cigars created by the in-house Cuban Roller Master.

SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, Level 74, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Dubai. 9pm to 12am, Dhs5,000 per person. 12am onwards, Dhs1,000. sbe.com.

99 Sushi

If you’re feeling particularly flush, book one of the restaurant terrace tables at 99 Sushi, which will give you an uninterrupted view of the Burj Khalifa. It’ll set you back a cool Dhs4,500, inclusive of a 14-course meal, free-flowing drinks, and a glass of Champagne at midnight.

Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, from 8pm, Dhs7,500 per person (99 lounge), Dhs6,500 per person (terrace), Dhs4,500 per person (dining room). Tel: (04) 547 2241. @99sushibaruae

Tabu

Tabu’s eccentric roaming characters are out in full force for its NYE celebrations. Order a la carte from the Japanese menu and enjoy the fireworks show from the terrace.

The St. Regis Downtown Dubai, from 7pm, Dhs1,900 (indoors), Dhs2,900 (outdoors). Tel: (052) 950 1309. @tabudubai

Treehouse

The terrace at Treehouse at Taj Dubai boasts seriously good views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks. There’s a range of packages to choose from, including bottomless drinks, live grills, and fresh oysters.

Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, 8pm to 1am, cash bar 1am to 4am. Tel:(0)588272763. @treehousedubai

Vietnamese Foodies

Countdown to midnight with a unique up-close view of Burj Khalifa’s fireworks, unlimited food and soft drinks, a costume party and live entertainment at Vietnamese Foodies.

Vietnamese Foodies, Downtown Dubai, Tel: (0)5 09580014. Unlicensed. @vietnamesefoodies

Images: Provided/Social