Sponsored: Golden hour is starting earlier, which means so do the drinks…

Picture this: it’s 5pm, arguably one of our favourite times of the day. The golden sunset begins to sink below the Arabian Gulf. You’re sitting in your deck chair, drink in hand, overlooking the uninterrupted views of the rolling turquoise waves as they wash gently up on the shores of Anantara, Palm Jumeirah.

Does that sound like the ultimate afternoon? We hear you. And there’s a reason The Beach House has become an institution as one of the best sundowner spots in Dubai. With its waterfront terrace, stunning floor-to-ceiling windows and sun-drenched restaurant and bar, this light-filled seaside spot offers the ultimate holiday feel.

Open daily from 12pm to 1am, The Beach House presents fresh produce, artfully curated cocktails against the backdrop of idyllic beachfront views. Picture-perfect chef favourites include the Mediterranean dip platter, bluefin tuna tartare, woodfired mixed grill and orange pie.

If you’re looking to make a day of it, the Anantara pool and beach pass is the perfect way to enjoy the blissful sunshine, with Dhs150 credit to spend on food and beverages. Prices start from Dhs250 per person on weekdays.

And for those days that turn into nights (you know the kind), happy hour is from 10pm to 12am, daily.

So, take a breather. You deserve it. We’ll see you at The Beach House.

The Beach House, Anantara The Palm Resort, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 567 8316 @thebeachhousedubai