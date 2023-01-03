Sponsored: Including a brand new way to brunch…

Located on Palm Jumeirah’s stunning castaway coastline, you’ll find the little slice of authentic haute-cuisine Italia known as Torno Subito. The restaurant is the passion project of world renowned chef Massimo Bottura, and has earned a loyal foodie following off the back of its creative menu, expertly executed cuisine and receiving a well-deserved Michelin Star in the inaugural Michelin Guide Dubai last year.

But it’s not just the kitchen that dares to do things a little differently, flamboyantly and with full 1960s Italian Riviera gusto. They also offer a rich collection of themed offers, perfect for connoisseurs of the finer things in life, and representing value that is as strong as the gastronomy. Welcome to the Torno Subito fine dining trilogy, inviting you to mangiare like the Italians do.

Ciao Ragazze: Refined Ladies Night

Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao — Torno Subito is extending a big welcome and good evening to the ladies every Tuesday in the medium of what is probably the purest of love languages, Italian carbs. Between 6.30pm and 11pm ladies have access to unlimited pizza, pasta, and prosecco for Dhs199, all set against the backdrop of dreamy Palm Jumeirah views. Gents aren’t excluded from the Riviera reveling either, they can pick up the same inclusions for Dhs299.

La Riviera Saturday Brunch

Torno Subito has just launched a new brunch and it is a riotous, unashamed, flag-waving celebration of La Dolce Vita. Taking place every Saturday betwen 1pm and 4pm, guests can expect a tour through the highlands of innovative Italian cuisine — robust Roman flavours, Neapolitan finesse and taste experiences that were born under a Tuscan sun. The refined dining is paired with your choice of beverage package (Dhs325 for soft, Dhs425 for house and Dhs525 for premium) and live music by Khalil.

Buona Domenica Sunday Brunch

And because the Italians are firm believers that there should be no limits on gathering the gang together for long and lazy epicurean feast at the weekend, Torno Subito has a scintillating secondo for your Sunday. Between 1pm and 4pm every Sunday the restaurant is putting their money where Amalfi is — this brunch is a scandalously luxurious Italian affair, featuring playfully audacious food, beach views and atmospheric live entertainment. The soft package is just Dhs249 (remember this is Michelin-Starred dining) and the house, a modest Dhs349.

Torno Subito, W Dubai — The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5800, email: wpalmdining@whotelsworldwide.com, @tornosubitodubai

