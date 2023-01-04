Sponsored: Sublime views of the city and brilliant deals await…

Located on the 43rd floor of the Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road, Level 43 Sky Lounge offers guests unparalleled views of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai skyline. With handcrafted cocktails and a delicious sushi bar, there are a whole host of reasons to make this vista-filled venue your next spot for a get together.

Sparkling Sky ladies’ night

Gather the gals and start your week with an extra little sparkle. Every Monday and Tuesday is designed just for ladies, with unlimited prosecco, white or red wine and a sushi platter for Dhs149. Ladies’ night at Level 43 is a sophisticated and fun affair.

Mon and Tue, 9pm to 12am, unlimited wine and prosecco and a sushi platter for Dhs149.

Sundaze

Spend the day lounging in the sun on the terrace or chase the sunset, sip on signature drinks while you do so thanks to Level 43’s all-day happy hour. Guests are invited to fight off the Sunday scaries from above the clouds, sipping on delightful beverages.

Sun 2pm to 3am, happy hour deals all day.

Rose all night

Paint the town rose every Thursday at the rooftop venue. Ladies are invited to savour maki rolls and wash it all down with unlimited rose wine for Dhs149. Get ready for the weekend early with the impeccable surroundings, free flow rose and unparalleled vibes.

Thurs 9pm to midnight, Dhs149 unlimited rose and a maki roll platter.

Live entertainment

Every Friday and Saturday, an a la carte dining experience at this soaring spot comes with live entertainment. On Fridays, guests can experience a live DJ accompanied by a saxophonist and a percussionist while Saturdays feature a live DJ dropping the newest and freshest beats.

Fri 9pm to 12am, Sat 9pm to 2am. Live music and a la carte menu.

Level 43 Sky Lounge, Four Points by Sheraton, open daily from 2pm to 3am. Tel: (0)56 414 2213 level43skylounge.com

