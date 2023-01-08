Getting your week looking chic…

According to domestic care guru, Marry Poppins, a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down and in much the same way, we’ve noticed a shovel full of fun extra-curricular activities really does help the working week go down well too. So open wide, because here comes the sugar…

Monday, January 9

Sense-ational deals on massage

Sense, A Rosewood Spa is offering a two-for-one deal on massages for appointments booked between 11am and 3pm during the week. So if there’s someone you’d really like to treat, maybe a friend or relative or maybe even, just picking a profession at random, a journalist at say a leisure and entertainment magazine? Now is the time to do it. prices start at Dhs605 and you can choose from options including the Sense Signature Massage (with the spa’s signature frankincense and oud oil), the Fusion Massage which blends an intelligently crafted mix of acupressure, Thai, Balinese, Swedish and Ayurvedic rituals, and then there’s the classic Aromatherapy massage. Relax, restore, re-energise and BOGOFF. That’s buy one get one for free.

Sense, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, 11am to 3pm Mon to Fri until Jan 31. Tel: (02) 813 5550, abudhabi@rosewoodhotels.com

Tuesday, January 10

A revolution in fitness

Abu Dhabi Sports Council recently introduced Abu Dhabi 360 to the world. A year round calendar of events, backed up by supporting technology committed to the mission of improving the physical, social, and mental wellness of Abu Dhabi’s citizens and residents. The Abu Dhabi 360 app is customisable — adapting to the varied goals and needs of our diverse demographics, it’ll be ‘gamified’ for rewarding engagment, is enabled with movement tracking features, challenges, and tailored nutrition recipes. You’ll also be able to view upcoming community events and challenges on the app.

And you can get hold of the app right now, it’s available to download via all main channels and is, of course, completely free.

Waterway to see the city

They’ve been offering nautical tours of Abu Dhabi for the past 10 years, with insightful observations and inner circle local knowledge. The Yellow Boats Abu Dhabi have two brand new boats, both with a capacity of up to 20 people at one time. Adult prices for the these mini cruises-with-views start at Dhs239 for the 60 minute Corniche tour. Sight seeing highlights here include Emirates Palace, Corniche, Fishermen’s Village, Lulu Island and Heritage Village. Other loops are available, including a Yas trip and

Tours depart from Emirates Palace Marina and Yas Island Marina, book via the theyellowboats-abudhabi.com

Wednesday, January 11

Penny-wise

We’re already big fans of Yas Marina’s newest haute hangout, Penelope’s, but it’s new ladies’ night has got us assembling our entire squad for a mid-week treat. Every Wednesday, this sultry jazz bar invites ladies to enjoy four hours of unlimited drinks, plus a glass of bubbly on arrival, without spending a single dirham.

Penelope’s Yas Marina, Yas Island, 8pm to midnight, Wednesdays. Tel: (02) 635 1116, @penelopes.ae

Re:Active

Al Maryah Island’s massive sports hub, ACTIVE has just opened a brand new 3,500 sqm indoor sports pavillion that will offer fitness enthusiasts an environment capable of providing a full 365-days-a-year of getting gains in glorious air conditioned equilibrium. Open now and ready to get involved with right away are facilities for padel, tennis, basketball, volleyball, badminton and fitness. There’s also a café, and free water refill stations, because hydration, and snacking healthily are important too folks. Outside there’s even more space to flex. 83,000 sqm of it in fact. Acres more space for tennis, netball, padel, basketball, football and more.

Al Maryah Island, Tel: (02) 403 4488, @activealmaryah

An hommage to fromage

Note: This deal begins January 18. The Foundry at Southern Sun is offering a twice weekly cheese and wine night (Wed and Fri) with some grate, borderline un-brie-lievable inclusions. Honestly, it sounds too gouda to be true, but it is. It comes with two hours of bottomless bottom’s up (wine), a cheese and cold cut platter, a main course and a dessert platter to share. All for just Dhs189 per person (two person minimum).

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Mina Street, Tourist Club Area, Wed and Fri 7pm to 9pm, Dhs189 per person. Tel: (02) 818 4888, southernsun.com

Thursday, January 12

An Emirati tea party

Afternoon tea, but make it local. Osmo Lounge and Bar at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is putting some G Wag swag into its high tea for the duration of January. The traditional selection of savoury and sweets has been given a thorough Emiratisation overhaul and is currently serving up ghouze puff pastry, truffle sumac egg, chicken shawarma tacos and cone balaleet, baklava eclairs, luqaimat, fig tarte tatins and date macaroons.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, daily 2pm to 6pm until Jan 31, Dhs185 for two. Tel: (02) 208 6900, @hiltonabudhabiyasisland

On strike

This bijou four-lane, family friendly, fully-licensed strike shack can be found at Abu Dhabi Country Club, and it’s karaoke bar adjacent — so even if you fail to drop pins, you can still drop the mic on a virtuoso vocal performance. That’s how we roll.

Abu Dhabi Country Club, Al Mushrif, midday to 10pm, Dhs21 per player per game – or lane rental from Dhs105 per hour. Tel: (02) 657 7777, @adccuae

