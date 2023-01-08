New year, new things to do and see in Dubai…

The fireworks have gone off, 2023 has officially begun and there are a whole host of fantastic things to get up to this week as we welcome the new year. Whether you’re looking to try out a new healthy meal plan or a new ladies’ night, there’s plenty to do.

Here are 8 fantastic things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday January 2

Kickstart Veganuary with LDC Kitchen + Coffee

If you’re looking for a healthy but delicious start to 2023, LDC has launched tasty new dishes for your vegan journey. Dishes include the vegan kimchi fried rice, which is a flavourful and tangy rice dish loaded with veggies; and homemade vegan kimchi served in an iron pan.

LDC Kitchen + Coffee, various locations around Dubai, from Dhs50, @ldckitchen

Take a trip to Last Exist Al Khawaneej

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Last Exit Dubai (@lastexitdubai)

Thanks to the Dubai Shopping Festival, not only is Last exit Al Khawaneej a delightful venue for some food truck hopping but they now also have retro art installations that transport you to the 80’s with old-school music, gadgets and more. But you better head there soon, as the art installation is only in town until Sunday, January 8.

Last Exit Al Khawaneej, daily from 4pm to 11pm @lastexitdubai

Tuesday January 3

Take the little ones for an artsy day out at Kanvas

Located in Al Quoz, Kanvas has recently launched an hour-long session for small groups of kids aged six to 12 to get their creative juices flowing. The session will allow the little ones to discovery a sensory world filled with shapes, textures. colours and patterns all created with light projection. While the children are entertained, parents are welcomed to enjoy their very own experience, with a tour of the Lighthouse in Dubai exhibition.

Kanvas, Al Quoz, Mon to Fri 10am to 6pm, Dhs60 per child, Dhs30 per accompanying adult. @kanvas_dubai

Try out Festival City’s newest entertainment venue, Sayf

Meaning Summer in Arabic, Sayf is a destination like no other. For those seeking a unique and refined venue with some seriously Instagrammable backdrops, Sayf promises a wild and vibrant landscape. With dancers, singers, and skillfully designed drinks, Sayf will be the place to be this year.

Sayf, Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City, 9pm until late daily. Tel: (054) 744 7007, @sayfdxb

Wednesday January 4

Checkout newly opened restaurant, The Pit, in City Walk

The Pit – House of Barbecue has officially opened its doors in Dubai, which means that guests can head on down and enjoy a limited menu this month. The menu will wow guests with an outstanding selection of lip-smacking meats and barbecued dishes such as smoked brisket slices, short ribs, and lamb shanks. Born in Jordan, this spt is a meat lovers dream.

The Pit, Al Wasl, City Walk, Next to City Walk Boulevard Street, open daily midday to midnight. Tel: (0)4 590 5090 @thepit.ae

Try clear kayaking

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crystal Clear Watersports🌊 (@cc.watersports)

If the ocean scares you, keep scrolling. If not, Crystal Clear Water Sports offers ocean loving guests the opportunity to jump into a clear bottom kayak and go for a trip around Jumeirah Bay. Go for it solo, or take a friend and enjoy the beautiful, big blue ocean with their clear bottom boats.

Crystal Clear Water Sports, Fishing Harbour 1, Dubai, from Dhs95. Book here.

Thursday January 5

Catch a new flick at the Vox Outdoor Cinema

2023 is bringing with it some great films. Whether you’re after a nail biting thriller or a tongue in cheek Guy Ritchie action, there are a few great films being released this week. Where better to watch them than under the stars at The Galleria Mall? Grab some mates, get that popcorn ordered and enjoy a new film.

Vox Outdoor, The Galleria Mall, Jumeirah, screening times vary, from Dhs137. uae.voxcinemas.com

Take on the town with a new ladies’ night at Barfly

If you’re after a new ladies’ night then we have just the place for you. Barfly by Buddha-Bar has recently launched their ladies’ night, and it takes place on Thursdays. Ladies can enjoy three drinks for Dhs149, and then 30 per cent off the a la carte menu. Gents are also welcome, with the same deal for Dhs199. Expect a live DJ, entertainment and of course an unmatched view.

Barfly, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, Thursdays from 7pm, Dhs149 ladies, Dhs199 gents. Tel: (0)4 230 0057 @barflybybuddhabar

Images: Supplied