This week there are plenty of new offerings and things to do and try in Dubai. If you’ve never tried Matcha, we’ve got you covered. If you’re excited for the return of Love Island, we’ve got you covered too. And if you’re still keeping up your fitness-focused resolutions, there’s something for you this week as well.

Here are 8 fantastic things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday, January 16

Check out a brand-new grand cafe

A brand new cafe has opened at Address Fountain Views, and this one is drenched in grandeur. Inspired by the golden age of Art Deco, there’s eye-catching features scattered throughout the venue, while the cuisine is a fusion of Mediterranean and Japanese cuisines. After dinner, the lights go down and the volume goes up with a festive atmosphere.

F.r.n.d.s Grand Cafe, ground floor, Address Fountain Views Residences, open daily from 11am to late, Tel: (0)4 564 2399 frndsgrandcafe.com @frndsgrandcafe

Keep up those Veganuary promises

Soak up the winter sun at Summersalt by Kayto and enjoy the laid-back beach vibe while you indulge in vegan dishes from their stunning menu. Items include crispy rice avocado, Miso caramelised eggplant and creamy corn mini tacos.

Summersalt by Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah, lunch, Sun to Fri 12.30pm to 3.30pm dinner. daily 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (800) 323232 @summersaltbeachclub

Tuesday, January 17

Don’t put all your eggs in one basket at The Cheeky Camel

Watch as the new men and women enter the villa, as they tell us exactly what their type is, on paper. The Cheeky Camel will be hosting a viewing party for the newest season of Winter Love Island. The screening will come with a special menu that includes a steak of your choice as well as fries, a delicious tomato confit and roasted garlic – plus a glass of wine for Dhs149.

The Cheeky Camel, Voco Bonnington, JLT, Tue Jan 17 from 7pm. Free entry, with Tuesday steak night offer, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 356 0574 thecheekycamel.com @thecheekycameldxb

Detoxify your life at the Ciel Spa

Every Tuesday, Ciel Spa at SLS Dubai hosts a detox day for you. The 60-minute treatment is inclusive of a 30-minute body scrub and a 30-minute massage. The treatment will rejuvenate the skin and promote moisture balance. Guests who opt for this treatment will also receive a discount on the Super Detoxx and Ablution IV Drips, if you’re looking to further enhance your wellness day.

Ciel Spa, SLS Dubai, valid every Tuesday until Jan 31, Dhs549 for 60 min detox treatment. Tel: (0)4 607 0654, sbe.com

Wednesday, January 18

Head to the desert for a getaway pool day

If you’re looking for a desert getaway that won’t break the bank and will leave you feeling relaxed, rejuvenated and ready to take on the rest of the week, then this is the place to go. Terra Solis hasn’t been open long but it has taken Instagram by storm. This stunning venue is the perfect place to head to with the girls for a day by the pool, away from the city. On Wednesdays, before 12.30pm four girls can take advantage of an entire pool bed for themselves. Space is limited so make sure you book in advance.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Wednesdays free entry before 12.30pm. Tel: (0)4 456 1956 terrasolisdubai.com @terrasolisdubai

Try something new, head to the More Match pop-up

DIFC has been popping off with its pop-ups recently. You can now head over Gate District 1 and grab a fresh cup of delicious Matcha. With the perfect view of the Museum of the Future, head on down with some mates and enjoy all things Matcha.

More Matcha, pop-up in Gate District 1, DIFC, Mon to Fri 8am 10pm and Sat and Sun 10am to 10pm. @morematcha.ae

Grab a free burger after dark with Pickl at Hudson Tavern

Pickl has teamed up with Hudson Tavern for one night only to bring an evening after dark with legends only. The evening will feature a limited edition Pickl burger that will be entirely free. The free burger will be accompanied by live performances from local artists such as Hamdan al Abri; Internationally acclaimed Emirati singer and the frontman of Dubai-based soul band, ABRI.

Huson Tavern, Hyde Hotel, Business Bay. Wed Jan 18 from 7pm. Free burgers. Tel: (0)4 871 1016 @husdontaverndubai

Thursday, January 19

Enjoy a free gym and pool day

The Natural Elements gym and pool are offering an open day for guests to experience the facilities at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre. The gym, fitness pool and spa pool will be open for the whole day, free of charge, this Thursday January 19. There will even be group classes held from 5pm.

Natural Elements, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre, Garhoud. Thu Jan 19, Tel: (0)4 702 2430 marriott.com

Wine, cheese and dine thanks to Jones the Grocer

Jones the Grocer is well known for their immaculate selection of cold cuts and cheeses, which is why it’s almost a no brainer for the venue to offer wine and cheese nights. This brie-lliant offer takes place at the JBR branch and guests can enjoy unlimited wine and cheese for two hours, for only Dhs199 per person.

Jones the Grocer, Delta Hotels by Marriottm JBR, Thursdays from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs199 per person. Tel: (0)4 439 8804 jonesthegrocer.com