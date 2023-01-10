The Year of the Rabbit starts here…

The Chinese calendar follows the lunar cycles and that means that this year the Chinese New Year falls on Sunday, January 22. This year also marks the Year of the Rabbit which is considered one of the luckiest animals of the 12. And it checks out because you lucky old things can ring in the Chinese New Year at these lush venues in Abu Dhabi.

Dai Pai Dong

This Michelin Guide restaurant will be hosting an authentic and unforgettable Chinese New Year Festival. On Saturday, January 21 they will be uniting friends and families for what is traditionally one of the most important events in the Chinese cultural calendar, New Year’s Eve. Dai Pai Dong will be hosting a special eight-course menu for the traditional Reunion Dinner. The celebration will take part from 7pm to 11pm and will cost Dhs298, with a welcome drink.

Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Saturday January 21 from 7pm to 11pm, Dhs 298 for welcome drink and an eight-course meal. Tel: (0)2 813 5588 rosewoodhotels.com @rosewoodabudhabi

Hakkasan

A limited edition menu awaits you at the Michelin-star awarded restaurant. From January 21 until February 5 you can experience the Year of The Rabbit through the eyes of Hakkasan. Expect a selection of festive Cantonese dishes, delicious desserts, and cocktails specially curated for the occasion of the Chinese New Year.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace, Corniche road, from Sat Jan 21 to Sun Feb 5, Dhs598 per person. Tel: (0)2 690 7739 hakkasan.com

Stratos

A three-hour-long Chinese-inspired supper club awaits you at this lofty restaurant. At the only revolving restaurant and lounge in Abu Dhabi, guests can expect delightful dishes accompanied by a panoramic view of the capital as well as fireworks on the Al Maryah Island promenade.

Strados, Le Royal Meridien, Al Danah, Sun Jan 22 from 6pm to 8pm, last order 10.30pm, Dhs395 per person with house drinks. @leroyalmeridienabudhabi

Images: Supplied