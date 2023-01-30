Sponsored: But you’ll need to be quick, it’s only on for 72 hours…

It may still be a junior in terms of age, but Address Beach Resort is already a fully grown phenomenon on Dubai’s highly competitive leisure scene. It occupies a beachfront perch along one of the UAE’s most exclusive stretches of coastline, the JBR.

And, as the title of this piece may have given a clue to, they’re about to drop the most incredible flash sale just in time for Valentine’s Day. Hint Hint.

A five-star stay with a five-star saving…

The 72-hour sale offers a massive 45 per cent off the best available rate. To take advantage of this incredible deal, you’ll need to set a calendar reminder for February 3, 2023. The sale ends at midnight, on the evening of February 5, 2023. It’s valid on stays from February 3, all the way up to August 31, 2023 — so even if you don’t fancy a Valentine’s getaway (again, for whomever it may concern, HINT HINT) — you can still treat yourself and your loved ones to a super luxurious pre-summer or midsummer’s break.

This unmissable opportunity is open to residents, UAE nationals and international tourists.

The Address for refined dining

Address Beach Resort features an outstanding portfolio of gastronomy, from the panoramic views of luxurious rooftop Asian restaurant, ZETA Seventy Seven (as in 77th floor) to the innovative Lebanese and Brazilian fusion fare of Li’ Brasil.

The Address for fun

There’s the incredible wellness and self-care journeys available from the spa, gym, direct beach access, a family pool with a kids’ splash pad facility, a Qix Kids’ Club, a separate dedicated adult’s pool, and “the world’s highest infinity pool” with record-breaking views of Ain Dubai and Jumeirah Beach.

Address Beach Resort, JBR. For any inquiries, and to book please call (04) 879 8899 or email stayatbeachresort@addresshotels.com

Images: Provided