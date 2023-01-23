Sponsored: A trio of dining experiences await at this cool Palm Jumeirah spot…

A lively address on one of the world’s most exclusive islands, Th8 Palm offers more than just luxe rooms, with an impressive trio of fantastic restaurants and beach clubs for both hotel guests and day visitors to enjoy. Whether you’re looking for a funky and lively beach club to head to, or a more subdued evening of delightful dining, this fabulous hotel has everything you’re looking for and some great deals too.

Fluid Beach Club

What better way to kickstart the week than with a pool party experience on The Palm? With epic beats from a live DJ, breathtaking views, exciting entertainment and some pretty incredible vibes, Fluid is the place to be. Ensuring the party never stops, afternoons at the pool from 12pm to 4pm come with unlimited drinks and live music.

Fluid Beach Club, daily from 12pm to 4pm, Dhs150 for ladies, Dhs200 for Gents Mon to Thu, Dhs250 on weekends. @fluid_beachclub

Envy Restaurant

Mushrooms and meat are at the forefront of the latest menu at Envy. A selection of top-quality steaks will be expertly paired with wild mushrooms. Think, an Angus tomahawk steak with truffle fries or a steak and mushroom pot pie featuring sirloin steak, puff pastry and wild mushrooms. Specials start from Dhs350.

Envy Restaurant, daily from 12pm to 10pm, valid until Tuesday February 7. @envy.dubai

EllaMia

They’re so golden… EllaMia hosts an afternoon tea daily that is gold themed which means trending stocks, BitCoin and Crypto inspired sweets. You don’t have to enter the Metaverse but, the canapés are served according to the gold and crypto market. This is the perfect afternoon experience for those looking for something different to try. The venue also offers takeaway afternoon tea for Dhs250, which is enough for four people. Just be sure to pre-book.

EllaMia, daily from 2pm to 5pm, Dhs179 for two people.

Th8 Palm by House of Originals, Palm Jumeirah. th8palmdubai.com

Images: Supplied