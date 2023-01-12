Assemble your squad…

Finding places to shake up your weekly catch-up is easy in a city like Dubai. With endless bars, restaurants, and clubs, there’s always a new night to check out. Of course, ladies’ night is a staple weekly event here in Dubai and we have found some amazing new ones you need to try.

Gather your girl gang and head to these new ladies’ nights in Dubai.

Every day of the week: HYP Dubai

Take in the views of the city from Courtyard by Marriott’s rooftop while sipping unlimited drinks for Dhs99. All ladies can also choose between two appetizers or a shisha. All señoritas can enjoy sparkling, cocktails, red and white wine, and spirits, with each seating lasting two hours between 6 and 10 pm.

HYP Rooftop Lounge, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Centre, Dubai, Dhs99 unlimited selected drinks with either two starters or shisha, Tel: (0)54 400 3949, hypdubai.ae

Monday: Miss Lily’s

Head down to Miss Lily’s to start your week right, with three beverages and five Caribbean bites for Dhs150. Dive into jerk chicken and pineapple skewers, sliders and more from 7pm to 11pm. Jamaican beats served by DJ Crown Prince are sure to get you through your manic Monday.

Miss Lily’s, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Mon 7pm to 11pm, Dhs150 for three drinks and five bites. Tel: (0)50 781 9044, @misslilysdxb

Tuesday: Attiko

It’s only been weeks since Attiko heated up the rooftop drinking and dining scene but the rooftop pan-Asian restaurant and lounge has already launched a deal perfect for your next girls’ get together. Their new ladies’ night serves nothing but glamour for all queens every Tuesday, with three hours of free-flowing beverages for Dhs120. With 180-degree views over Dubai’s skyline, ladies can sip the night away to the tunes of Attiko’s resident violinist and DJ.

Attiko Dubai, W Dubai Mina Seyahi hotel, Tues 7pm to 10pm, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 350 9983, @attikodubai

Tuesday: Andina

Andina is one of the newest restaurants to hit the Marina, presenting relaxed Peruvian cuisine. Originally located in London, they have now expanded to the shores of Dubai, offering a laidback yet vibrant vibe. Every Tuesday Andina hosts a party that will be sure to cure all ladies of their midweek blues. From 6pm to 12am ladies can enjoy two courses and three drinks for Dhs150 or three courses and four drinks for Dhs200.

Andina, Marina Gate Towers, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 6pm to 12am, Tues Dhs150 for two courses and three drinks or Dhs200 for three courses and four drinks. andinalondon.com

Tuesday: Iris

With 180-degree views of the Dubai skyline, this venue has quickly become one of Dubai’s most lively party places. Iris welcomes ladies to enjoy the sunset from 6pm to 9pm, with two hours of free-flowing beverages and nibbles for Dhs120. If you’re hoping to come slightly later, between 6pm and 1am ladies can redeem two starters of their choice and free-flowing drinks for Dhs220.

Iris, Meydan Grandstand, Tues 6pm to 9am Dhs120 for two hours of drinks and nibbles, or Dhs250 from 6pm to 1am, Tel: (0)4 334 3355, irisdubai.com

Tuesday: Hotel Cartagena

With mesmerizing views of the Burj Khalifa and the Downtown skyline, Hotel Cartagena is inviting all amigas to dance the night away every Tuesday. From 8pm till 12am, ladies can indulge in unlimited drinks for Dhs100 and get a 30 per cent discount on mains.

Hotel Cartagena, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, Tues 8pm to 12am, Dhs100 unlimited drinks and 30 per cent off mains, Tel: (0)4 350 9287, @hotelcartagenadxb

Wednesday: Bar Du Port

This casual and chic brasserie offers pure vibes and views. While basking in the views of the surrounding harbour, JBR and West beach skyline, you and your squad can indulge in two hours of free-flowing beverages and two starters for Dhs220. This deal is available from 6pm to 1am, so it doesn’t matter if you’re going straight from work or want a late-night rendezvous.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour Pier Club, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Wed 6pm to 2am, Dhs220. Tel: (0)4 332 4868, barduportdubai.com

Wednesday: Esco-bar

If you haven’t already wandered down to Palm’s West Beach, then this is your cue. Esco-bar hosts a new night for the señoritas from 8pm to 12am, which includes unlimited house wines and spirits for Dhs145. You and your girls can perch on their indoor-outdoor dining terrace, with the backdrop of the glittering JBR skyline, while catching up over your favourite drinks.

Esco-Bar, Radisson Beach Resort, The Palm West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, Wed 8pm to 12am, Dhs145 for unlimited house beverages, escobar-ae.com

Wednesday: Garden of Dreams

Garden of Dreams is a green luscious hidden gem, sitting on the JBR shoreline with gorgeous views of Ain Dubai and Bluewaters Island. Treat yourself on your next humpday with a choice of five fruity cocktails and a starter from 9pm onwards for Dhs150. This deal is redeemable until 1am, so it’s perfect for a pre-night out party

Garden of Dreams, Address Beach Resort, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, Wed 9pm to 1am, five cocktails and one starter Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 220 0224, @gardenofdreams

Wednesday: Indochine

All queens can come down to Indochine’s #PourLesFemmes every Wednesday for free flowing house red, white or rosé and four small plates from 8pm to 12am. Whilst you sip on gorgeous grape, you can bop to the funky beats of DJ Crown Prince. This chic restaurant in the heart of DIFC is the ideal place for a hump day treat, costing you and your besties Dhs265 for the evening.

Indochine, Level 2, Precinct Building 3, Gate District, DIFC, Dubai, Wed 8pm to 12am, Dhs265 for house wines and four small plates, Tel: (0)4 208 9333, indochinedxb.com

Wednesday: Laguna Taverna

If you’re looking for a boho chic spot to let your hair down this week, then Laguna Taverna is the spot for you. For Dhs99 you and your girl gang can have unlimited drinks from 7pm to 10pm, including cocktails, red wine, white wine, beer and selected spirits. Enjoy your drinks with your toes in the sand at this beachy paradise.

Laguna Beach Taverna, Sofitel Dubai, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm unlimited drinks for Dhs99, Tel: (0)4 455 6677, @lagunabeachdubai

Wednesday & Thursday: St. Regis Bar

Calling all sparkling wine lovers, the Business Bay St.Regis Bar is offering three glasses of sparkling alongside a bar bite for Dhs150. Between 8pm and 11pm every Wednesday and Thursday, you and your bestie can shake off your midweek blues with a crisp after-work drink.

St.Regis Bar, St. Regis Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai, Wed & Thur 8pm to 11pm, Dhs150 one bar bite and three glasses of sparkling, Tel: (0)4 512 5522, thestregisbardubai.com

Thursday: Barfly by Buddha Bar

Straight from the streets of Paris, Barfly by Buddha Bar has only been open for a few months, yet has already made lasting impressions. Now they are firmly placing themselves in the ladies’ night scene with a fabulous party every Thursday. For Dhs149, ladies can choose three drinks, and receive 30 per cent off on items from the a la carte menu.

Barfly by Buddha Bar, The Hilton, West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 230 0057, barflydubai.ae

Friday: BUUR

BUUR hosts a party every Friday where all ladies can get unlimited selected drinks for Dhs99 and 25 per cent off food and shisha. Gather your squad and head down to BUUR from 7pm to 10pm for an array of sparkling wines, cocktails, and more. If you’re looking to take a few gents, then the same deal is up for grabs from Dhs175 for the guys.

BUUR Brunch & Dinner, Pavilion at The Beach, JBR, Fri 7pm to 10pm, Dhs99 for unlimited selected drinks, 25 per cent off food and shisha, Tel: (0)4 456 0477, buur.ae

Friday and Saturday: SPACES by Catalyst at Social Distrikt

One of the coolest social events to hit The Palm is hosted in an art space that doubles up as a cocktail bar. SPACE by Catalyst, invites all ladies to join them every Friday and Saturday from 8pm to 11pm, for free-flowing wine, sparking wine, cocktails and spirits. If you’re male friends want to tag along, they can indulge in the same offer for Dhs250.

Social Distrikt, SPACES by Catalyst, The Pointe, The Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 11pm, complimentary house wines and spirits for ladies, Tel: (0)52 515 8995, socialdistrikt.com

