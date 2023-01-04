Apricot is a cosy spot worth seeking out…

In a bustling area like Downtown Dubai, peace and tranquility can be difficult to seek out sometimes. But look and you shall find, as cute café Apricot provides just that. Surrounded by greenery, found off the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Apricot sits opposite the entrance to Souk Al Bahar.

The casual European eatery is the perfect place to hide away in the winter months, with a cosy outdoor terrace and warm hospitality. Serving up a range of homemade European dishes, freshly made deli items, and indulgent desserts, Apricot has authentic appeal.

Inside, a chic deli awaits, with neutral toned interiors, warm wooden finishing and big leafy plants in woven pots. Local brands line the arched shelves, available to purchase alongside your takeaway coffee, or a slice of cake. Out on the terrace, an Instagrammable hanging chair ticks the Dubai café boxes, while comfy cushions fill rattan chairs under the shadow of trailing vines.

Signature dishes, served on colourful peacock-themed plates, include the generous Bodrum breakfast board, perfect for friends, groups, and families, homemade ‘Malatya Muse’ apricot jam, Mandarin-glazed salmon, Apricot sliders, and mustard fish cakes. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a superfood salad, a comforting pappardelle bolognese, or our personal favourite, the slow-cooked meatballs.

When it comes to sweet treats, you’ll be spoiled for choice. From the signature dondurma baked Alaska to Apricot pavlova, lemon pie, and tres leches, as well as honey cake, carrot cake and baked cheesecake.

Whether you’re hunting for a new place to work from, or just love authentic European and Mediterranean food, add Apricot to your must-visit list immediately.

Apricot, Next to Al Manzil Hotel, Downtown Dubai, daily 8am to 11pm. apricotdubai.com

Images: Provided