Zuha Island comes from the creators of Abu Dhabi’s Maldives-inspired Nurai Island…

The creators of Abu Dhabi’s jaw-dropping Zaya Nurai Island are turning their attention to new shores in Dubai. We’re already mentally checking-in to Zuha Island, a dazzling new private island resort currently under construction at the World Islands.

The private island will be home to a collection of just 30, 6-bedroom residential villas, each on its own generous plot of land with dedicated beach and utmost privacy, which start from Dhs63 million. But if you’ve not got a spare 63 million Dirhams lying around, you’ll be excited to hear that alongside the residences, Zuha Island will be home to a boutique retreat.

So even if you’re not in the market for a mega mansion on the beach, you’ll be able to check-in for an idyllic, tropical staycation just 12 minutes from the Dubai mainland.

Guests will be able to check-in to Zuha from the summer of 2025, which is when the residences will also hand over. Zuha by Zaya Resort resort will feature 70 resort villas, which include one-, two-, three-, four- and eight-bedroom villas all perched on the waterfront, as well as a collection of split-level treehouse villas dotted within the resort side of the island. Like the brand’s original Abu Dhabi resort, many villas will come complete with their own private pools.

With a strong focus on wellness at this stunning boutique retreat, guests will benefit from treatments at a serene spa and healing centre, and will also enjoy access to a central swimming pool.

To keep stomachs satisfied, an all-day dining restaurant, a ceviche bar and a chic beach club are all part of the plan for Zuha Island. Before the resort opens, guests will be able to enjoy beach days at Zuha beach club from January 2024.

The aesthetic is light and curvaceous, with interiors designed to celebrate and accentuate the shape of the island. Neutral palettes and natural materials are all about ensuring a seamless flow between interior and exterior spaces.

This is the third development to join the Dubai World Islands portfolio. The first hotel within the island archipelago, a luxurious Anantara property, opened at the end of 2021. The first hotel at The Heart of Europe, Côte d’Azur Monaco resort, is also now in soft opening.

zuhaisland.com

Images: Zuha Island