Are you someone that loves to have your finger on the pulse when it comes to new openings in Abu Dhabi? Then listen up, as two of the city’s hotspots are back in action. After undergoing a complete renovation over the last three months tiki-inspired Pacifico and the Arabian-inspired Ornina are back in action. Known and loved for their Polynesian and traditional Arabian and Moroccan cuisines respectively, both venues are back with a new aesthetic and a shiny new menu to match.

Here’s your first look at both.

Pacifico Tiki Dining and Lounge

Built on stilts above the Al Bandar Marina is the Polynesian dining experience. The restaurant’s overhaul is bringing a fresh dining concept to an already fantastic venue. The perfect place to head to for any special occasion, sundowners, or just a bite to eat, their menu includes a combination of hand-picked Polynesian dishes with some Western fusion.

Pacifico Tiki Dining and Lounge, Al Bandar, Al Raha Beach, open daily from midday to 2am. Tel: (0) 50 696 9298 pacificiotiki.com

Ornina Lounge

Prepare to be transported to a Moroccan bazaar when you step into Ornina. With traditional and authentic flavours and ambiance, it is the perfect place to satisfy your craving for traditional Arabian vibes. Experience live belly dancers accompanied by delicious Moroccan and Arabic cuisine.

Ornina Lounge, Al Bandar, Al Raha Beach. Tel: (0)50 696 9312 orninalounge.com

