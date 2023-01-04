We’re heading into the Year of the Rabbit…

This year, Chinese New Year will fall on Sunday January 22. 2023, and it marks the Year of the Rabbit.

The Year of the Rabbit is a symbol of kindness, courage and strength. So get ready and mark your calendars, because here are all of the places where you can celebrate the Chinese New Year in Dubai.

BA – Boldly Asian

Welcome the Chinese New Year with a Year of the Rabbit brunch at BA Boldly Asian. Celebrate with a one-of-a-kind culinary experience inspired by the Far East, and expect a three-course family-style menu to share. The menu will include favourites such as spicy wontons, wok-fried noodles, traditionally steamed seabass and more.

BA – Boldly Asian, Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Fri Jan 20 and Sat Jan 21 from 6pm to 11pm, Dhs250. @ba.boldlyasian

Lao

There is a weekend of celebrations at LAO restaurant at Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah for Chinese New Year. Between Friday January 20 and Sunday January 22, guests are invited to enjoy a four-course menu featuring chicken dumplings, salmon wrapped in lotus and more priced at Dhs299 per person or Dhs499 inclusive of a wine pairing. On Saturday, January 21 guests can also enjoy a traditional lion dance from 6pm to 6.30pm.

Lao, Waldorf Astoria Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Fri Jan 20 to Sun Jan 22, lion dance, Sat Jan 21 from 6pm to 6.30pm, four course dinner from Dhs299. Tel: (0)4 818 2222. @lao.dubai

Village Bistro

Ring in the Year of the Rabbit with a fiesty and flavour-filled day with Village Bistro’s grilled feast brunch. The brunch will be Chinese New Year themed and packages start from Dhs179.

Village Bistro, M Floor, The First Collection, Jumeirah Village Circle, Sat Jan 21 from 1pm to 4pm, Dhs179 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 275 6621 @villagebistrodubai

Images: Supplied