Sponsored: From quiz nights to dinner deals…

Dhow & Anchor is a stalwart gastropub on Dubai’s casual dining scene, combining tasty British classics with a regular rotation of deals and beautiful views of the iconic Burj Al Arab.

From ladies’ nights to hearty roasts, here’s seven tasty deals to sink your teeth into at D&A.

Monday: Ladies’ night

Assemble your squad and enjoy this divine evening brunch which includes a sharing platter for two and three hours of unlimited beverages for Dhs150, from 7pm to 10pm. Catch up with your besties with the backdrop of the stunning Burj Al Arab.

Tuesday: Quiz night

If you have a hankering for pub quizzes, then this is your time to shine. Hosted every Tuesday on the first floor of this venue, bring your brainiest mates for an evening where you and your crew can test your knowledge to win one of three amazing prizes. Guests are invited from 8pm till 10pm, where you can also purchase buckets of five beers for Dhs149.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Wednesday: Happy Hump day

To commemorate making it halfway through the week, why not indulge in a footlong steak baguette, complete with fries and a bucket of four beers for Dhs199? If this is too much to handle, opt for a six-inch baguette, fries and two beers for Dhs125.

Thursday: Chef Butchers Feast

Celebrate the incoming of the weekend with a meaty feast, offering a range of lamb, chicken, pork and beef alongside endless meats, bottomless fries and salads. You’ll get the whole platter for Dhs375, inclusive of a bucket of beers or house wine. It’s available all day.

Friday: Battle of the countries

Get the best of both worlds on Fridays, which are dedicated to the equally adored ruby Murray curry and fish and chips. For Dhs155 all guests will also receive their choice of main with either a bottle of beer or a glass of wine.

Saturday: Travel the world

Taste global cuisines without the cost of a plane ticket. Explore European, Mediterranean, Latin American and Asian dishes and street food every Saturday. Make sure to keep an eye on the D&A’s socials, as prices and specials change each week, keeping things extra spicy.

Sunday: The famous roast

Is it even Sunday without a roast? We think not. At D&A guests can dive into their choice of meat with roasties, gravy, Yorkshire puddings and seasonal veggies with the all-day roast for Dhs125. Football fan? Cheer on your team while catching all the action from the Premier League.

Dhow & Anchor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Road, Umm Suqueim 3, Dubai, various weekly deals, 12pm to 12am daily, Tel: 800 323232, jumeirah.com

Images: provided