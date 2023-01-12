Sponsored: Arabian nights beneath Arabian moons…

Ready to welcome you to a magical evening under the stars, Ninive is a stunning al fresco restaurant that is reminiscent of the old world, given a chic and contemporary Dubai touch. The kind of spot where stories are presented in every dish and design details, go back in time and experience the region’s culinary history along the way, gastronomic treasures as you go.

Known for its special shisha, the restaurant is inspired by a beautiful caravanserai, which is a traditional roadside inn that caters to travellers looking to rest and recuperate before going off on their journey again. The intricate interior details encapsulate the rich Middle Eastern culture. The culture extends into entertainment with an Oud player on Wednesday nights, a Drummer on Fridays and a resident DJ daily to keep the tunes flowing.

At Ninive the focus is not only to revisit time-old traditions and dishes but to revive and reinvent them. Dishes come from all over the region, blending Arabic and North African cuisines.

On the menu

Every single detail is thought through, down to the crockery which has been created especially for Ninive by potters. From the menu, you can expect traditional classics such as fatayer, kibbeh and tagines. If you’d prefer to share, their sharing menu includes slow-cooked lamb shoulder or whole grilled seabream and more.

The drinks only add to the authenticity at Ninive. The crafted cocktails feature flavours from amaretto to fig, cloves and turmeric.

You’ll be well taken care of as you enjoy a flavour flight through delightful dishes and drinks from the Middle East, with the signature warm hospitality making it the kind of place you can’t wait to return to again and again.

Ninive, Emirates Towers Hotel, open Sun to Thu 6pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 326 6105 ninive.ae @ninivedubai

Images: Supplied