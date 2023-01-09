Sponsored: The evening brunch will take place at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island with Michelin-lauded chefs…

Foodies, line up… Satisfying every culinary craving, the Flavours of 50 Best evening brunch is taking place on Saturday, January 28 from 6pm to 10pm, at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island’s all-day diner, Graphos Social Kitchen.

Ahead of the second edition of the prestigious MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 award ceremony, which will be hosted in Abu Dhabi later this month, the hotel will collaborate with four renowned ’50 best’ chefs for the special one-off occasion.

For Dhs495 per person, guests will be able to pick up exquisite dishes conceived by international rising star and chef-owner of Kol, Santiago Lastra; one of Japan’s most admired chefs, Hiroyasu Kawate; Mauro Colagreco, the chef-owner of Mirazur in Menton, France, which was ranked the No.1 restaurant in the entire world in 2019; and for dessert, Asia’s Best Pastry Chef winner Maira Yeo of Cloudstreet in Singapore.

And it wouldn’t be a brunch in the capital without drinks offerings a-plenty…When it comes to cocktails, guest mixologists from the World’s 50 Best Bars will be serving stand-out sips. Expect minimalist yet daring cocktails created by Patrick Pistolesi, the charismatic creator of Drink Kong in Rome.

Whether you’re planning on an overdue catch-up with friends, marking a special occasion, or simply celebrating the weekend, this is bound to make for a memorable evening full of great entertainment, carefully curated cocktails, and the chance to try dishes from – and even meet – the culinary stars behind it all.

Book this unique dining experience via sevenrooms.com or email dineatgraphos@hilton.com.

Flavours of 50 Best, Graphos Social Kitchen, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. Saturday, January 28, 6pm to 10pm. Dhs495 per person, all-inclusive. Tel:(0)52 547 6318. @hiltonabudhabiyasisland / sevenrooms.com

