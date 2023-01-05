Raise a glass to dry January…

Whether you’re doing dry January or just prefer to live alcohol free, the rise in liquor-free drinks now available in the UAE means celebrating without the sauce no longer comes at the expense of exclusion.

Available online, in-store, or throughout restaurants in Dubai, here are five fantastic 0.0 per cent alternatives to try this dry January.

Drink Dry

While non-alcoholic spirits have seen a recent rise in popularity, that’s not always been the case. Erika Doyle initially struggled when first moving to Dubai in 2019, so she took matters into her own hands and launched Drink Dry. Drink Dry stocks a variety of non-alcoholic beverages, ranging from beer to spirits, aperitifs and wines.

Available to order throughout the UAE, Mon to Sat 9am to 5pm, Sat closed, Tel: (0)56 749 5255, drinkdrystore.com

French Bloom

Launched at the end of 2021, French Bloom is the creation of Maggie Frerejean-Taittinger and Constance Jablonski, who wanted to create a drink that would allow all to participate fully in celebrations. Using a unique blend of organic wines from France and natural ingredients such as lemon juice to enhance the aromatic flavour, French Bloom has become one of the top global brands for 0.0% alcohol in the sparkling wine category. French Bloom’s products are available online, or through local distributer Drink Dry.

frenchbloom.com/en

Lyre’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits (@lyresspiritco)

Meeting the rise in demand for refined and sophisticated non-alcoholic beverages, Lyre’s crafts non-alcoholic drinks that pay homage to the taste of their classic counterparts. From dry gin to Prosecco and a range of other liqueurs, you can enjoy the tastes of all your favourite alcoholic drinks without the sore head the next day. Lyre’s non alcoholic range is used at some of our favourite venues throughout the city, including Zuma, The Maine Oyster Bar JBR, Clap, Sucre, Buddha Bar, Drift, Coya, Birdcage and many more. Lyres is also available for purchase across MMI stores and online at Drink Dry.

lyres.me

Secret Fine Food

This online platform has an array of the finest products from all over the world, boasting some of Europes best delicacies. Live Canadian lobsters, duck foie gras and caviar are among a few of their most luxurious products. Alongside this, they have a selection of 0.0 per cent alcohols ranging from red, white and sparkling wines, as well as artisanal beers and floral gins.

secretfinefood.com

Wild Idol

This premium alcohol-free sparkling alternative to fine wine and champagne can be found at some of the cities most notable venues. Amazonico, Nammos, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira and Caesars Palace are among the top venues that stock this brand, which is a great alternative for those who love to party without the sauce. Wild Idol is vegan, gluten free and only 25 calories, with the range including sparkling rose and sparkling white, paring perfectly with any meal time.

wildidol.com

Images: social, provided and unsplash