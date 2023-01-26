Sponsored: Bringing signature splendour to Dubai Creek Harbour is Address Hotels + Resorts’ newest escape…

Sitting pretty on the banks of Dubai Creek Harbour, the incredible Downtown skyline is a picturesque backdrop to the magnificent new Address Grand Creek Harbour. A dazzlingly elegant new address where contemporary luxury unfurls to the backdrop of one of the city’s most unique vantage point, five star getaways await at this sophisticated waterfront spot.

In one of the city’s chicest and quickest evolving spots, the first five-star luxury hotel in Dubai Creek Harbour invites guests into a world of relaxed decadence and best-in-class amenities. The property is designed to create the intimacy of a boutique hotel, while still offering all the amenities you need for a getaway the whole family will love. If you’re looking for somewhere to switch off and soothe the soul, look no further.

Guests check-in to one of 223 modern guest rooms, ranging from deluxe city or creek view rooms to the top-tier Panoramic and Presidential Suites, that benefit from magnificent creek and skyline vistas.

Further five-star facilities include renowned The Spa at Address, complete with separate male and female as well as a couples’ treatment room; a state-of-the-art fitness centre; and a jaw dropping infinity pool that invites guests to enjoy breathtaking sunsets. For little travellers, a kids pool and splash pad await for endless hours of enjoyment.

Gourmands are catered to with refined international fare at The Restaurant, a signature culinary offering from Address Hotels; The Patisserie, an elegant spot for light bites, sweet treats and fresh brews; and Mediterranean flavours at Luma Pool Lounge, where dishes are best enjoyed between dips in the inviting water.

The business traveller is also well accommodated with four event spaces – including the scenic Luma terrace. In the Club Lounge, conduct business in quiet comfort with upscale dining and beautiful views.

Find out more at addresshotels.com.