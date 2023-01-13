Eat, party, and unwind like a Parisian at this French hotspot in Dubai

Sponsored: From Brunch in Bed to lively entertainment…

La Cantine Du Faubourg has been a popular choice for Dubai residents for over 10 years, offering a trendy lunch spot, sophisticated dinner options, after-work drinks, and weekend brunch.

During the day, there are a variety of offerings, from business lunches to family-friendly brunches. As the evening approaches, the Parisian paradise transforms into a rooftop destination for cocktails, entertainment, live music, and DJs.

Among the offerings, the Parisian restaurant hosts two unmissable family-friendly weekend brunches: Brunch 105 on Saturdays and the new Brunch in Bed on Sundays.

From 12pm to 5pm, guests can indulge in three hours of unlimited pastries, eggs, à l carte, signatures, and sweets, as well as an extensive beverage menu.

Breakfast favourites include French toast, truffled scrambled eggs, and eggs benedict with salmon or crab. Plus a range of La Cantine’s signature dishes such as truffle pizza, catch of the day, Wagyu beef carpaccio, and grilled octopus with ratte potatoes.

Guests can also expect to be entertained all afternoon with live music on the outdoor terrace and DJ beats.

Brunch packages start from Dhs360 for soft beverages and hot drinks, Dhs485 for house beverages including sangrias and pimm’s, and Dhs725 for premium beverages and mimosas.

Located in the lobby of the luxurious Jumeirah Emirates Towers hotel, the entrance to the restaurant is marked by dim red lighting and olive trees. As you follow the candlelit corridor, you are transported to a new world, far from the bustle of Dubai. The intimate venue boasts a lively atmosphere and exudes Parisian sophistication and style, with an outdoor terrace, elegant decor, and dishes.

For a weekend filled with family, friends, food, and good vibes, you can make a reservation here: lacantine.ae

La Cantine du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai. Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 2am, Friday to Saturday, 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. lacantine.ae