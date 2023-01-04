And the price might surprise you, in a good way…

There’s a reason people often call holidays ‘getaways’. The definitive charm of any vacation is leaving the routine, the familiar, the banality of humdrum daily life in search of something new, something different. And if you judge the quality of an ‘escape’ by the degree to which it contrasts with your usual surroundings, this new desert resort will take some beating.

Now open, Bateen Liwa Resort is the latest leisure project from those grand dames of glamping, Bab Al Nojoum. Though the brand’s previous resorts have been built around tent, chalet and AirStream accommodation — this new development is comprised entirely of villas, with one, two and three bedroom options available, as well as the rather regal looking Royal Villas.

3 of 12

Themes that have carried through from Bab Al Nojoum – Hudayriyat Island and Bab Al Nojoum – Al Mugheirah include a commitment to low environmental impact operations, and providing guests with a ‘great outdoors’ experience — each lodging comes with private facilities that enhance interactions with the natural world around it.

One of the most exciting aspects of Bateen Liwa living though, is compared to other desert resorts in the area, the price point is unbe-Liwa-bly good.

Through the keyhole

Tucked into the patchwork of Liwa’s rolling dunescape, these villas have a minimalist feel with design reflections of the region’s past and future. They do come with some pretty tasty amenities though. Guests can expect the secluded luxury of private plunge pools right outside their villas, barbecues (and the option of chefs to come in and cook for you), an alfresco deck with comfortable lounge furniture, and fire pits for cosy fireside deep and meaningfuls. Inside you’ll find access to interactive TVs; self catering facilities such as kettles, plates, bowls, mugs, and cutlery; eco-friendly premium bathroom amenities; and of course, despite being in the middle of the desert, the inalienable modern human right of complimentary WiFi.

حمدان بن زايد يفتتح “باب النجوم- منتجع بطين ليوا” في منطقة الظفرة، واطلع سموه على مرافق المشروع والذي تم تصميمه للعائلات والأفراد والزوار الذين يتطلعون إلى وجهات التخييم الخاصة بالسياحة الصحراوية وإعادة التواصل مع المناظر الطبيعية الخلابة في أجواء من الراحة والرفاهية. pic.twitter.com/038pZBA4jX — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) December 31, 2022

What’s On the itinerary?

In addition to the private villa plunge pools, you’re invited to relax in the central infinity pool with dreamy desert views; there’s fully functioning modern spa with a range of exotic treatments, massages, zen pursuits and tea rituals; a farm; date plantation; and there are facilities for community bonfires and stargazing.

Elsewhere on the resort you’ll find a rich catalogue of outdoor adventures — options for hiking and biking; pony trekking, archery, falconry, treasure hunting, nature walks and eco crafts; kite-flying, picnics, barbecues under the stars; ‘little farmers’ activities, sessions with nature experts, yoga, and meditation. What’s for dinner? Half board packages are available for guests — or you can opt for self catering with the option of paying as you go at resort restaurants 28 Degrees (now a staple of the Bab Al Nojoum mission), The Lobby Cafe, and resort pool bar — The Oasis.

Price point

We did a couple of example searches and you can get some great rates for family and couple stays. The self catering price for a Saturday night booking on a two-bedroom villa for two adults and two kids starts at Dhs1,620 (based on Jan 2022 season), or from Dhs2,218 with half board and camp activities included.

Not the cheapest staycation around but it fills a mid-value family friendly niche when compared to some of the more opulent desert resorts in the area.

Book now on the babalnojoum.com website.

Images: Bab Al Nojoum