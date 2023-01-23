We all felt it in What’s On HQ…

If you noticed a jolt while you were busy tapping out that email this morning, you weren’t the only one.

The shake lasted about a second but was felt in Dubai Media City, Dubai Internet City and across some parts of the city. A number of Dubai residents who felt the shake this morning at around 11.20am on Monday, January 23 and took to Twitter to see if anyone else did.

However, the cause of the tremors was not due to a Dubai earthquake, but in fact because of the demolition currently underway of the Dubai Pearl project.

Lol, wasn’t an earthquake but just a demolition of a construction building in Dubai pearl #Dubai #earthquake pic.twitter.com/3MIhNrRi0C — Anush711 (@Anush_711) January 23, 2023

The Dubai Pearl was first announced in 2002, when it was due to have residential towers, luxury hotels, restaurants and a theatre. The project has been on hold for many years, but earlier this year, it was announced that the current building work will be taken down.

It’s not yet known what will be constructed in its place.

More on this story as we get more information from authorities.