Rev your engines, the Ferrari Racing Days are heading back to the capital this February. The annual celebration is Ferrari’s biggest event of the year, and it’s taking place at Yas Marina Circuit from Thursday February 2 to Sunday February 5.

Viewers can expect exhilarating events such as the Ferrari Challenge, F1 Clienti, the XX Program as well as Club Competizioni GT, and Club Challenge. There are a total of five racing activities that will be carried out at the adrenaline-fuelled circuit.

Here is what you need to know about the racing events.

The Ferrari Challenge

From its beginnings in 1993, the Ferrari Challenge has become the main championship for the Prancing Horse brand. It is a renowned single-marque championship and brings together some of the most incredible machines in the automobile industry. The challenge is dedicated to those who may not get enough out of driving their Ferraris on the road, and want to have a go at sprint racing.

The F1 Clienti and XX Program

Two of the most exclusive activities that bring back the F1 World Championship cars that were used between the 1920s and 1970s. Some of the cars include an F300, F2001, F60, F138, and two F2007s. The XX Program features hypercars that have been developed by Ferrari. Views can expect to marvel at the newest model, FXX-K Evo.

The schedule

In the capital, the event will kick start on Thursday, February 2 with two test sessions of the Ferrari Challenge. Friday, February 3 brings in free practice sessions as well as private practice for F1 Clienti, XX Program, Club Competizioni GT and Club Challenge.

The morning of Saturday, February 4 will see the first round of qualifying for the Ferrari Challenge, determining the grid position for the first race which will take place in the afternoon. The private practice will continue for the respective challenges.

Sunday, February 5 we can expect a repeat of Saturday followed by the final race of the Ferrari Challenge along with the other challenges.

ferrari.com

Images: Supplied