The iconic Fairmont the Palm is the perfect place to experience delicious cuisines from around the world. The resort is home to a number of popular restaurants with great deals that are a guaranteed treat for your belly.

Seagrill Bistro

What/When: Mediterranean Brunch every Saturday

Round up the family and tuck into family-style sharing dishes at this modern Mediterranean bistro at the resort. There’s a chilled seafood platter on ice, Marseille bouillabaisse and more and the live entertainment will keep your feet tapping throughout lunch.

Every Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs345 soft, Dhs495 grape and hops, Dhs595 house, children ages 6 to 12 Dhs250, under six free

Ba-Boldly Asian

What/When: After-party every Saturday

Unwind and dance the night away on Saturday post your brunch session from 4pm to 8pm. Drinks start from just Dhs35 and can be enjoyed in the lounge.

Every Sat, 4pm to 8pm, drinks from Dhs35

What/When: Night brunch every Friday and Saturday

The weekend starts at 6pm sharp at Ba-Boldly Asian with a weekend night brunch. There are artisan cocktails and dishes inspired by the playful streets of Tokyo and fast-moving Asian cityscapes. Expect party vibes with classics and cult-favourites with the resident DJ on the decks.

Every Fri and Sat, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs395 grape and hop,Dhs495 selected cocktails and spirits.

Flow Kitchen

What/When: International-themed buffet every Saturday

Spend time with the family with an international-themed buffet spread with interactive live cooking stations. Tuck into a number of cuisines spanning from Indian to Arabic and Mediterranean plus dishes from the live carving station. You can make your own salads at the salad bar. Little ones have their own spread with faves such as mac & cheese, mini pizzas and more.

Every Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs195 per person.

Little Miss India

What/When: Romantic Valentine’s Day from February 10 to 18.

Looking for a spot to celebrate the most romantic night of the year? Treat your partner to a night out at this Michelin Guide-selected restaurant. The three-course lavish selection features fragrant food and exquisite signature drink which you can enjoy out on the restaurant’s terrace with majestic views of the Dubai skyline.

Feb 10 to 18, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs555 per couple, Dhs1,055 including bubbly.

For more information or to reserve, contact palm.dining@fairmont.com or call 04 457 3457

