Add top attractions to your bucket list without spending a Dirham…

If you, or your visitors are planning to fly Emirates to Dubai soon, then listen up: the airline is offering free experiences when you book your tickets right now. Book by Sunday January 29 for travel up until March 31, and using the code EKDXB23, you’ll be able to avail three incredible Dubai experiences without spending a Dirham.

Let’s take a closer look at the three experiences you’ll be able to enjoy, for free.

At The Top, Burj Khalifa

What better way to enjoy the Dubai skyline from 124 floors above the city? With this experience, that’s what you get. The Burj Khalifa is the pride and joy of the UAE and is famed for not only its incredible architecture but also for the stunning views it provides. Once you’ve enjoyed the panoramic views, round out the experience with coffee and a pastry on the 125th floor.

Dubai Fountain Boardwalk

The floating platform located at the gorgeous Dubai Fountain means you can enjoy the Dubai Fountain show from as little as 9 metres away from the choreographed water and music show. The captivating music, water and light show is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and that experience just got a little bit more goosebump-inducing. Guests can start their journey from Burj Park or Fountain promenade and take a casual stroll down the boardwalk, where they can enjoy front row seats to the mesmerizing show.

Atlantis Yellow Boat Blast Tour

Take a thrilling ride along the coast of Dubai. The zippy 45-minute ride blasts guests past the Dubai Marina straight to the Palm and around Atlantis the Palm. The exhilarating ride is safe, fun and perfect for those who have a need for speed.

Don’t forget to keep your boarding pass, as you will need it to make the most of your adventures around the city. Once you have booked your flights using the special code, you will be sent a unique promo code within 96 hours, which can then be used to receive your complimentary tickets for the experiences.

If you have booked your tickets through a travel agent, fear not as you can simply follow the steps here to receive your special code.

emirates.com

Images: Supplied