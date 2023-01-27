Sponsored: Enjoy a brand new burger every month inspired by international flavours…

Are you on the hunt for a new burger experience? Look no further than The Goofy Cow Burger.

Hailing from Budapest, Hungary, The Goofy Cow Burger holds the 18th spot in the “50 Best Burgers in the World 2022” by Big 7. And now, the brand has chosen Dubai as the destination for its first venture, bringing its mouth-watering creations to the city.

The Goofy Cow Burger prides itself on using only the freshest, organic, and ethically-sourced ingredients for its unique and delicious burgers. And, to keep things interesting, the restaurant adds a new burger to its menu every month.

To kick off your burger journey, sink your teeth into the ‘Budapest Burger’, a unique take on the traditional Hungarian dish, Lecsó. This burger is a balance of sweet and tangy, smoky and spicy, featuring a 130-gram US Black Angus beef patty, crispy beef bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, green chilli, tartar sauce, lecsó, and caramelized onion all nestled in a freshly-baked potato-brioche bun.

The menu also features combinations like the sloppy Joe burger with beef ragout and onion rings, a Mexican burger with jalapeños and guacamole, and a luxury truffle and foie gras burger. And for those looking for non-beef options, there are even chicken and vegan alternatives that can be upgraded to wagyu or made with plant-based meat from Beyond Meat.

But the experience doesn’t stop there. The Goofy Cow Burger offers a variety of crunchy fries with homemade dipping sauces, such as coriander-lime mayo or strawberry BBQ to elevate your meal to the next level.

Founded by TV chef and Culinary Director Jani Jancsa, one of Hungary’s best burger chefs, The Goofy Cow Burger is now open in two locations in Dubai, City Walk and Dubai Marina.

The Goofy Cow Burger Restaurant, open at City Walk and Dubai Marina daily 11.30am to 11.30pm. goofycowburger.com