Plane sailing…

Some places roll out the red carpet on special occasions. In Abu Dhabi, we do it in the sky. Chuck a green in there, a black and white — and you have yourself the recipe for a patriotic, kaleidoscopic, super-sonic, twisty-turny sky carpet that breaks Instagram whenever it’s on display.

We’re talking here about those jet-powered sky mongers of awe, Al Fursan which translates into English as ‘The Knights’. They’re a squadron of elite UAE aerobatic pilots, equipped with Aermacchi MB-339 aircraft.

The team put on truly exhilarating displays for special events, ceremonies and celebrations and are usually instantly visible by their flag-coulour trails they weave in the sky.

These ‘Knights of the Sky’ began their recent rainbow tour over Abu Dhabi on January 18 and will continue today, January 19 and January 20, with shows taking off at 4.45pm each day.

You’ll be able to see them in the skies around the Corniche, more specifically — Qasr Al Hosn as part of the Al Hosn Festival.

At the birthplace of Abu Dhabi’s cultural scene, the 10 day festival of creativity and culture that is the Al Hosn festival is approaching its climax (finishing on January 22).

You can spend time exploring Abu Dhabi’s historic traditions and its connections to contemporary and newly emerging cultures, expect live performances, family workshops, food & beverage stalls, art & cultural exhibits, immersive trails, re-enactments, and more.

Vistors can also make their way to the brand new and just aesthetically stunning Erth Restaurant, with a menu heavily influenced by local culinary flare. Dishes include deconstructed date cake, luqaimat, Bzar marinated beef short ribs , wagyu beef striploin, and fresh torched salmon crudo.

Al Hosn Festival, Al Hosn, 4pm to 11pm, January 13 to 22, 2023, Dhs30. Tickets from platinumlist.net