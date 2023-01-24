Sponsored: Spend Dhs300 and you could snag yourself a Dhs30,000 cash prize…

If the festive season wasn’t so kind to your wallet, snagging yourself a cash prize could be exactly what you’re hoping for this January. With less than two weeks to go of this edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), Wafi City invites shoppers to pick up a bargain at myriad stores across the destination, and while they’re at it, enter into a draw to win Dhs30,000.

Between now and January 31, you simply need to spend Dhs300 while shopping your way around Wafi. That might be on the homeware essentials you need, a stylish new addition to your wardrobe, or picking up gifts for the Aquarius in your life. Then, before you leave, you’ll just need to stop by the customer service desk in the main atrium and provide your details for the raffle draw.

Once DSF concludes, stay tuned, as Wafi will be reaching out to the lucky winner of the life-changing Dhs30,000 cash prize.

While there’s plenty of shopping to be done at Wafi City, this destination is about so much more than the mall. A distinctive and beloved shopping and leisure destination, this enclave of the city comprises of shops, restaurants, hotels and entertainment.

Spend the day enjoying the best of Wafi City, and see the latest blockbuster at Vox Cinemas, or check out the city’s coolest new attraction, Aya Universe. Looking to get pampered after the stress of the December season? Book yourself into the Cleopatra’s Spa for some much needed R&R, or extend a day trip into a weekend and staycation at one of the two five-star resorts: both Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk and Raffles Dubai await.

Find out more at wafi.com/dubai-shopping-festival-dsf-is-back/